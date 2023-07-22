Outgoing Maj. Gen. Anthony Hale, Commanding General United States Army Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, relinquishes the colors to Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr., Commanding General United States Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, during Wednesday’s Change of Command Ceremony on Brown Parade Field in Fort Huachuca. Beagle then presented the colors to incoming Brig. Gen. Richard Applehans.
Outgoing Maj. Gen. Anthony Hale, Commanding General United States Army Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, relinquishes the colors to Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr., Commanding General United States Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, during Wednesday’s Change of Command Ceremony on Brown Parade Field in Fort Huachuca. Beagle then presented the colors to incoming Brig. Gen. Richard Applehans.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
From left, outgoing Maj. Gen. Anthony Hale and Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle stand with incoming Brig. Gen. Richard Applehans as Wednesday’s Change of Command Ceremony prepares to commence on Fort Huachuca.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Gov. Katie Hobbs chats with Maj. Gen. Anthony Hale at last week’s ceremony on Brown Parade Field.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
From left, Brig. Gen. Richard Applehans, Maj. Gen. Anthony Hale and Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle inspect the troops as part of Wednesday’s ceremony on Brown Parade Field.
Fort Huachuca’s historic Brown Parade Field was visited by dignitaries and well-wishers from around the country and state Wednesday when Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, the Commanding General of the United States Army Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, relinquished his command to Brigadier Gen. Richard T. Appelhans.
About 900 soldiers stood in formation for the time-honored ceremony that featured an inspection of troops, advancement of colors, march in review, canon salute and a B Troop memorial charge. A number of distinguished guests attended the ceremony, including Gov. Katie Hobbs, several generals from other military installations, and mayors representing cities throughout Cochise County.
Serving as the ceremony’s host, Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. praised Hale for his deep commitment to his profession, his soldiers, Army civilian professionals and his leaders.
“He is a consummate professional, a tremendous teammate and a tremendous team player,” Beagle said of Fort Huachuca’s outgoing commander.
Beagle also spoke highly of Hale’s wife, Stacey, and the pivotal role she played while at Fort Huachuca.
“Stacey not only rounds out a great command team, but is a leader in her own right," he said.
The Hales, Beagle said, will be enjoying some well deserved leave before heading to their next assignment, which was not disclosed.
In his welcoming comments to Appelhans and his family, Beagle stated that as one commander leaves to pursue bigger and better things, he is replaced by someone equally capable.
“I’ve received many notes, cards and letters about Rick Appelhans,” he said. “Everyone told me what a great leader you are. They described your work ethic and described you as a model leader and a talented soldier. Rick, I know that you’re ready to go and excited to command the soldiers and leaders of ICoE and Fort Huachuca … We look forward to watching you take this great post to the next level.”
When he stepped up to the podium with his farewell address to Fort Huachuca and the community, Hale said it was an honor and privilege to be part of team Huachuca for three years.
He praised the behind-the-scenes work that made Wednesday’s parade and ceremony a success.
Hale thanked his wife of 30 years, Stacey, for always being there in the good times and the tough times, and for understanding his drive and love for each and every one of the soldiers and their families.
While reflecting on his three-year command, Hale emphasized the team effort that goes into all the accomplishments at the Intel Center and Fort Huachuca. He started his recap by taking a step back in time, highlighting the installation’s early history.
“Three years ago, as we conducted our initial 45-day assessment, we looked back at the history of Fort Huachuca, an outpost established in 1877 to protect Southern Arizona from the Chiricahua Apaches led by Geromino,” he said, an installation where all four recognized units of the Army Buffalo Soldiers were once stationed.
“We honor the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers over the last three years by ensuring the restoration of the Mountain View Officers’ Club, the oldest African American Officers’ Club standing in the United States,” he said.
In addition, the Main Post Chapel has been named the Buffalo Soldier Chapel at Main Post.
Hale talked about the importance of building relationships throughout the installation.
“For the past three years our one and only priority has been about our people, both military and civilians, and our families,” he said.
“We changed the culture and the climate of our organizations and we ensured leaders were positively engaged with their soldiers, civilians and their families.”
During his time as commander, Fort Huachuca was recognized as the installation management command’s garrison of the year for 2021 and the commander-in-chief installation of the year for the Army in 2022, Hale said.
“The Army is undergoing the largest modernization period since World War II, and so is your MI (military intelligence) Corps,” he added. “We’re preparing to field new equipment … all to ensure our commanders have situational understanding on the battlefield and to maintain decision dominance over the enemy."
In his closing remarks, Hale welcomed Appelhans and his family, wife Shannon and daughters Elizabeth and Katie, to Fort Huachuca. This new command represents a second Fort Huachuca assignment for Appelhans.
“It’s absolutely wonderful to be back here, home to the Buffalo Soldier at the edge of the frontier,” he said.
“To our community partners, it’s great to be back in Sierra Vista. Shannon and I look forward to getting to know each of you. Your steadfast support for our service members, civilians and their families is much appreciated.”
He thanked a lineup of generals in attendance, as well as the Hales for their warm welcome and support as he transitioned into his role as Fort Huachuca’s new commander.
“I have some seriously big shoes to fill,” he said of Hale’s command. “There is no doubt in anyone's mind the value and critical role that Fort Huachuca plays in defense of our nation.
"To the soldiers, airmen, sailors and marines on Brown Parade Field, the color guard, the illustrious B Troop and the salute battery, you look absolutely marvelous."
Appelhans concluded his remarks with the following tribute to Fort Huachuca.
"Our army exists to deter conflict and if necessary, to fight and win our nations’ wars. Success on tomorrow's battlefield starts here, right now, at the edge of the frontier and home of the Buffalo Soldier. I stand her humbled and honored at the opportunity to serve as your Commanding General of the United States Army Intelligence Center of Excellence at Fort Huachuca.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone