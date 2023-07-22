Fort Huachuca’s historic Brown Parade Field was visited by dignitaries and well-wishers from around the country and state Wednesday when Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, the Commanding General of the United States Army Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, relinquished his command to Brigadier Gen. Richard T. Appelhans.

About 900 soldiers stood in formation for the time-honored ceremony that featured an inspection of troops, advancement of colors, march in review, canon salute and a B Troop memorial charge. A number of distinguished guests attended the ceremony, including Gov. Katie Hobbs, several generals from other military installations, and mayors representing cities throughout Cochise County.

