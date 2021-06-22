WHETSTONE — An impaired motorist accused of causing a crash that killed his 9-year-old stepson and also left a woman and her toddler injured has been charged with first degree murder, the Cochise County State Attorney's Office said Tuesday.
The charges against 38-year-old Clifford James Johnson were upgraded late Monday at a hearing in Benson and Johnson was ordered held without bond, said Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre.
"He is currently charged with first degree murder under the felony murder provision of that statute," McIntyre said in an email Tuesday afternoon.
According to Arizona law, a person may also be charged with first degree murder if a death happens during the commission of certain crimes. To prove felony murder, the prosecutor doesn't need to show that the killing was intentional, but merely a consequence of committing another felony.
Johnson, employed as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer with the agency's Office of Field Operations, is accused of driving in the wrong lane on Highway 90 on Friday evening. Investigators say Johnson was heading south in the northbound lanes near mile post 300 between Whetstone and Benson when the wreck occurred. He rammed head on into motorist Michell East. The latter had her 1-year-old son with her, investigators said.
Johnson had three children in his vehicle, including a 9-year-old boy who was killed in the crash and has been identified as the suspect's stepson. Two other youngsters — an 11-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl — also were riding with Johnson, investigators said. The two children who survived in Johnson's truck were transported to a Tucson hospital with multiple injuries.
East and her 1-year-old son, Case, also were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves.
Rob Daniels, a spokesman with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said Johnson, of Sierra Vista, works at a U.S. Port of Entry in Cochise County, but he could not say which one.
Johnson, who sustained only minor injuries, is scheduled to appear in Cochise County Superior Court next week for a bond eligibility hearing. He was also charged with aggravated DUI wrong-way, aggravated DUI with juveniles under the age of 15, endangerment, child abuse and criminal damage.
Meanwhile, GoFundMe accounts have been established for the East family and for the three children who were riding with Johnson.
The GoFundMe for the East family, established by Deidra Puchkors, is at https://gofund.me/65e3a6bc.
On the page, Puchkors wrote: “This was a horrible crash involving multiple children in the other vehicle, as well as Michell and sweet Case.”
"While both are expected to recover, Michell suffered multiple broken bones requiring surgery on her elbow and foot and will need months of physical therapy. She is a cosmetologist and will be unable to return to work for months," Puchkors said. "Case is stiff and sore, but was able to return home on Saturday."
Stephenie Serna, a close friend of the deceased child’s mother, started a GoFundMe page for the three children in Johnson’s pickup at, https://gofund.me/62bf3e60.
In the narrative of her GoFundMe page, Serna wrote: "The family needs funds for hospital and funeral expenses. (The deceased child's) siblings ages 4 and 11, are in the hospital following surgeries for multiple injuries. They both will face long recoveries."