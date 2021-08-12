SIERRA VISTA — An accused child molester now faces more than 80 criminal charges ranging from sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual assault to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and kidnapping, police said Thursday, in a case in which more victims continue to come forward.
Suspect Leandro Guillen already faced a slew of charges related to child molestation from his arrest in May, but this week Sierra Vista Police investigators piled on 76 additional violations, the offenses stemming from evidence taken from Guillen’s apartment when he was initially apprehended and from a new victim who surfaced in July and whose abuse occurred more than two decades ago, police say.
The 74 new charges include 37 counts of recording sexually explicit material of a minor and 37 counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a minor, investigators said.
The other two charges include kidnapping and a fraud scheme that police believe occurred in either 1992 or 1993. The victim in that instance was contacted by detectives in July, said Sierra Vista Police Detective John Andela.
According to a probable cause report filed with the Sierra Vista Justice Court this week, the case against Guillen started building in April when he told his probation officer — he was on probation for DUI-related offenses — that he was “working out” and “hanging out” with a 13-year-old boy whom he described as being “handsome” and having “beautiful eyes,” the report shows.
The probation officer contacted her supervisor and described her chat with Guillen as “very creepy and inappropriate,” the report states. Adult probation officers and police then searched Guillen’s house and found items forbidden under the terms of his probation.
They also searched Guillen’s phone and discovered conversations between Guillen and a boy that included Guillen telling the youngster that he loved him and wanted pictures of him flexing his muscles without a shirt, the report shows.
Police assisted in that search, charging Guillen at the time with violating the terms of his probation, the report shows. Investigators also uncovered a stash of pornographic videos involving young males, as well as property belonging to a boy, in Guillen’s bedroom.
The probable cause report also reveals grim details of how Guillen filmed his victims in a bathroom at his residence on Bella Vista Drive. Investigators were able to identify images of at least nine boys in the videos taken from a hidden camera, some as young as 10 years of age, the report shows.
Detectives also discovered a bedroom in the suspect’s house outfitted for entertaining children.
Even more charges are expected, Andela said Thursday, because more victims have either come forward or have been identified. He could not divulge how many more individuals he was talking about.
“To date, I have three victims,” Andela said. “I’m expecting more charges with new victims.” The details of the new charges match other cases in which Guillen was charged with multiple felonies related to child sex crimes.
Andela said the 74 charges related to recording sexually explicit material and possessing sexually explicit material are “crimes against the state” based on A.R.S. 13-3553.
According to the statute, a person commits sexual exploitation of a minor by knowingly:
1. Recording, filming, photographing, developing or duplicating any visual depiction in which a minor is engaged in exploitive exhibition or other sexual conduct.
2. Distributing, transporting, exhibiting, receiving, selling, purchasing, electronically transmitting, possessing or exchanging any visual depiction in which a minor is engaged in exploitive exhibition or other sexual conduct.
B. If any visual depiction of sexual exploitation of a minor is admitted into evidence, the court shall seal that evidence at the conclusion of any grand jury proceeding, hearing or trial.
C. Sexual exploitation of a minor is a class 2 felony and if the minor is under fifteen years of age it is punishable pursuant to section 13-705.
Guillen, 53, was initially arrested on May 7 on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Five days before the arrest, detectives with Sierra Vista Police’s Special Operations Bureau were investigating Guillen after receiving a tip.
After obtaining a search warrant for Guillen’s residence at the time, police found numerous recordings of juveniles in various stages of undress. He was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for making recordings and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for possessing recordings.
Following a press release from Sierra Vista Police on the case, 10 more people surfaced claiming they had either been victimized by Guillen or knew someone who had, police said.
Based on the additional calls, investigators identified at least five more potential victims. In June, detectives leveled additional charges against Guillen, including six counts of sexual assault, eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of molestation of a child and one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
Initially, Guillen had been incarcerated on a $105,000 bond, but that was eliminated after the new charges were filed earlier this summer.
At a bail eligibility hearing Wednesday on the most recent offenses, a judge decided to keep Guillen incarcerated with no bond allowed, investigators said.
A bail evidentiary hearing at which investigators are expected to testify about the charges against Guillen will likely be held sometime next week, police said.