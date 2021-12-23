A hearing for a man accused of killing a 2-year-old Sierra Vista boy was disrupted on Thursday when a woman appearing in the courtroom refused to sit down and repeatedly interrupted the judge.
Additionally, defendant Daniel Foster again declined to give Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom his name.
Foster was appearing via video from the Cochise County Jail.
"I, man," Foster responded when Lindstrom addressed him during the pretrial hearing Thursday afternoon.
"Iman?" Lindstrom asked.
"I comma man," Foster responded.
Foster also stated that he would be pleading "the fifth," referring to the Fifth Amendment of the Bill of Rights, a protection against self-incrimination.
It's the second time Foster has refused to cooperate at his own hearing. At another proceeding last month before Lindstrom, the defendant would not give the judge his name and he pleaded the fifth repeatedly.
An extra twist punctuated Thursday's hearing when an unidentified woman interrupted the judge a couple of times and refused to sit down. Lindstrom warned the woman that she would have to leave and she stopped talking. But when the judge began speaking with Foster's attorney, Chris Kimminau, the woman piped in again and Lindstrom had her removed from the courtroom.
The woman loudly indicated that she had rights, and she may have been there for Foster, but that's unclear.
Foster and the toddler's mother Alysha Rae Hop, are charged in the death of Kenny Gamble.
Hop surrendered in September and is being held on $1 million bond at the Cochise County Jail. The pair also is charged with three counts of child abuse. Investigators said two older sisters of the victim were abused by Foster and Hop.
Mistreatment of the children and Kenny’s death occurred in Sierra Vista. The boy died on June 6, 2020, Sierra Vista Police said. At first, Foster and Hop were only persons of interest in the matter. But after Sierra Vista investigators developed more probable cause and interviewed various family members, the couple was charged with first degree murder and child abuse.
Both were on the run until September when Hop surrendered, and in November when Foster did the same, investigators said. Foster also is being held on $1 million bond.
Meanwhile, Lindstrom also told Kimminau that he had noticed two filings in Foster's case, one added on Nov. 30 and the other on Dec. 22. Kimminau said they were not filed by him and that anything entered in the case not from his office should not be considered.
At that point, Foster began speaking from the jail and Lindstrom warned him that anything he wanted to say would be heard by everyone participating in the hearing, including the prosecutor. Foster then said nothing.
Kimminau asked Lindstrom for a continuance, saying he was recently appointed to the case and needed more time to meet with his client.
The next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4.