Every August, the National Association of Community Health Centers sponsors National Health Center Week to celebrate and increase awareness of America’s 1,400 community health centers.
National Health Center Week is an opportunity to highlight the commitment and passion of community health center staff, board members and supporters who make it possible to provide quality comprehensive health care services to more than 30 million patients across 14,500 communities annually.
Community health centers, including Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. serve as the beacon of strength, service and care in their communities. In moments of pain and loss, they offer support and love. In moments of triumph, they offer hope and a vision for the future.
The celebration begins Sunday, Aug. 6. The schedule includes:
Sunday, Aug. 6, Public Health in Housing Day. Chiricahua Community Health Workers, board members and staff will have free wellness checks at public housing sites in Douglas.
Monday, Aug. 7, Health Care for the People Experiencing Homelessness Day with free wellness checks at homeless shelters in Sierra Vista and Bisbee.
Tuesday, Aug. 8, Agricultural Worker Health Day with free lunch and wellness checks at farm fields throughout the Willcox area.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, Patient Appreciation Day, Chiricahua clinics are decorated and patient appreciation snacks are in all lobbies and pharmacies.
Thursday, Aug. 10, Stakeholder Appreciation Day, Chiricahua recognizes hospital partners such as Copper Queen, Canyon Vista, Benson Hospital and Northern Cochise Community Hospital by sending treats and thank you gifts.
Friday, Aug. 11, Health Center Staff Appreciation Day, Chiricahua chiefs and directors visit all clinical sites in Cochise County and will be reading a proclamation from the governor.
“National Health Center Week is all about gratitude,” said Chiricahua CEO Jonathan Melk. "We take time this week to say thank you to the tens of thousands of women, men and children who chose to come to our clinics for their health care.
“At the same time, we also thank our dedicated, caring and compassionate staff who are on the front lines every day serving our mission, caring for patients and building health communities.”
