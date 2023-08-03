Every August, the National Association of Community Health Centers sponsors National Health Center Week to celebrate and increase awareness of America’s 1,400 community health centers.

National Health Center Week is an opportunity to highlight the commitment and passion of community health center staff, board members and supporters who make it possible to provide quality comprehensive health care services to more than 30 million patients across 14,500 communities annually.

