Chiricahua National Monument is getting another chance to become a national park.
In March, House Representative Juan Ciscomani and Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema introduced the “Chiricahua National Park Act” in both the House and Senate to turn the monument into a national park.
“Chiricahua National Monument has long been a beloved landmark in Southern Arizona,” said Congressman Ciscomani in a press release. “These unique formations draw visitors from across the nation and around the world to our state, and this tourism is an important part of our regional economy. With this legislation, the Chiricahuas will finally receive the designation they deserve. It is long overdue.”
This is not the first time that Chiricahua National Monument has had a chance to become a national park. Various political figures and groups have been pushing to make the monument a national park for many years now.
Last year, a bill introduced by Sen. Kelly to make the monument a national park passed through the Senate unanimously. Congresswoman Anne Kirkpatrick introduced a similar bill to the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands.
The House bill never made it out of committee.
Jason Johnson, a spokesman for Rep. Raul Grijalva, who was the chairman of the House subcommittee during last year’s congressional session, said that despite Rep. Girjalva’s best efforts, the bill did not make it into last year’s omnibus package.
Rep. Kirkpatrick’s bill looked a little different from Senator Kelly’s bill that passed unanimously in the Senate last year and the bill being introduced in both the House and Senate this year.
It included provisions for a prohibition of mining and the creation of a Tribal commission to ensure that the management of the national park would reflect the expertise and traditional knowledge of members of applicable tribes.
“During the 117th Congress, Rep. Grijalva worked with tribal leaders to ensure the legislation would safeguard and protect traditional cultural and religious areas for tribes, access for ceremonial practices, and their right to gather and collect resources,” said Johnson. “Rep. Grijalva is open to supporting a version of this legislation that incorporates tribal concerns.”
Historically, the area that makes up the modern Chiricahua National Monument was home to the Chiricahua band of Apaches.
As a result of the Apache Wars, which ended with Geronimo’s surrender in 1886, the Chiricahua Apache were forcibly removed to prisons in Florida and Alabama. They were then removed to Fort Sill and then finally to Oklahoma.
Today, despite its history, Cochise County is one of only three counties in Arizona without a tribal presence.
This year’s “Chiricahua National Park Act” does not contain any provisions for tribal leadership. But this does not mean tribal management of the park would not be possible if the bill passes.
Matthew Nelson, executive director of the Arizona Trail Association, believes that a new national park could be a great stage for the National Park Service to begin implementing tribal input within the national park system.
Unfortunately, tribal management and leadership within the national parks is a relatively new concept, said Nelson.
If Chiricahua National Monument becomes a national park, it will be the fourth national park in the state alongside Grand Canyon National Park, Saguaro National Park and Petrified Forest National Park.
Many believe it would help drive southeastern Arizona’s economy forwards.
According to Nelson, Arizona’s outdoor recreation industry is booming and making Chiricahua National Monument a national park would be the most obvious way for southeastern Arizona to capitalize on this thriving industry.
“Chiricahua contains some of the greatest natural wonders in Baja Arizona,” he said.
“National Park designation for the Chiricahua National Monument would alert more travelers nationwide to the unique beauty and history of southeastern Arizona,” said County Supervisor Ann English in a statement.
“For no additional cost, adding this designation would put it on the 'bucket list' of park enthusiasts and be a needed economic boom for the area," she added.
While the national park may come at no additional cost to the county, Nelson told the Herald/Review it is important that proper infrastructure and funding are in place if the monument is to become a national park.
National parks require far more extensive infrastructure than national monuments, he said.
The bill has support from many local communities including the City of Benson, the City of Bisbee, the City of Willcox, Huachuca City and the Cochise County Board of Supervisors.
Ciscomani spoeksman CJ Karamagin told the Herald/Review that this year’s bills stand a good chance at making it all the way through Congress. He emphasized that there is strong support for the bill with Kelly, Ciscomani and Sinema sponsoring it.
“We’re determined to get this over the finish line this time,” Karamagin said.