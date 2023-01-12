On Wednesday, Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona’s 6th Congressional District was selected to serve on the House Appropriations Committee during the 118th Congress. He is the only first-term legislator to serve on this committee.

Ciscomani is not the only representative of Cochise County to serve on this committee. His predecessor, Anne Kirkpatrick, served on the committee as well as the late Jim Kolbe, who served on the committee for 20 years.

