TUCSON — “This is a group that is not focused on the politics of anything, this is a group that is focused on the results of everything,” said Rep. Juan Ciscomani during his opening remarks of his first citizen advisory council meeting on Jan. 19.
These words set the tone for the meeting. During his first meeting with his new citizen advisory council, the congressman emphasized that he was not in Washington, D.C., to play politics. He was there to get results for the 6th District of Arizona.
The meeting was part of the congressman’s first visit to the district since being sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives.
During his opening remarks, Ciscomani laid out two priorities for the council. His first priority for the council was that the community be able to see itself reflected on this council. His second priority was for everyone to be willing to work with anyone to get results for the district.
“It’s important to me for this council to be seen as a reflection of our community,” said Ciscomani.
He used his opening remarks to announce that he had been appointed to serve on the House Veterans Affairs Committee as well as the House Appropriations Committee. This appointment could be significant for Cochise County, which has the highest rate of veterans per capita of any county in Arizona.
“America’s veterans served our country across the world, and it is an honor and privilege to be able to be their voice on this committee here at home,” said Ciscomani in a press release on Thursday.
After the congressman delivered his opening remarks, he asked each member of the council to introduce themselves and share what issues they wished to address with the council.
Almost all of Cochise County’s council members were present. State representative Gail Griffin did not attend the meeting. County Supervisor Ann English and CEO of the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce Melany Edwards-Barton attended the meeting virtually.
Most of the council members introduced themselves with a great deal of praise for Ciscomani. Many jokes about the 15-vote process to elect Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy were made.
Ciscomani addressed that historically lengthy process, saying he did not believe this was the mark of a dysfunctional House. His remarks echoed those of McCarthy after his election.
“What you saw there is how our government works,” said Ciscomani. “This is the process and sometimes the process takes one round and sometimes it takes 15 rounds. What I’m proud of is that at the end of the day we were able to have a peaceful transfer of power by passing the gavel from one party to the next.”
Some key issues brought up by council members at the meeting were water, transportation and infrastructure, education, public safety, border security, immigration policies, defense and the housing crisis.
Co-chair of the council, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, told the group public safety and border security would continue to be his priorities but that he was ready to work with all members of the council to address their top issues.
“I look forward to working with you, alongside you and really for you,” said Dannels.
Fourth-generation cattle rancher John Ladd reiterated that border security was a key issue. He also brought up the need to get federal help with Cochise County’s infrastructures and roads, food security and the need to address federal rules governing the waters of the United States.
“We need to address the waters of the United States,” said Ladd. “Trump had it pretty well where you could live with it. Now it’s coming back to where a puddle could be considered waters of the United States and that will wipe out agriculture.”
Ciscomani seemed eager to look into these issues. The federal rules governing water currently are being litigated before the Supreme Court in Sackett v. EPA.
Dr. Randy Groth, president of the Huachuca 50, told the group he would be there to represent the district’s military installations, especially Fort Huachuca. He also announced that the Huachuca 50 had voted to start a research institute earlier this year that will study opportunities for new military operations on Fort Huachuca and other military installations in Southern Arizona.
Edwards-Barton told the group it was important that rural voices from the district be heard on this council.
“What happens in Tucson does rely on our rural areas. The border matters,” she said.
Edwards-Barton said border security was a top priority for her, but that it was also important to highlight the good things about the border to continue attracting economic opportunities to Cochise County.
“The border is fabulous, it has a lot of great elements — but it does have some concerns,” she said.
English used her time to continue pushing for federal assistance with the infrastructure necessary to get Douglas’ new commercial port up and running. She said that the commercial port itself had been funded by the General Services Administration but that the local government needed to come up with $30 million to make the necessary updates to infrastructure.
After the meeting, the Herald/Review sat down briefly with Ciscomani to ask him about the new House Appropriations Committee rules. The committee will no longer vote on appropriations as part of an omnibus bill at the end of the year but instead will vote on 12 appropriations bills throughout the year.
“This is all I’m going to know because I don’t know any other system or any other way that they’ve done this,” said Ciscomani. “But it’s going to be more focused work and I think these were good necessary changes.”
The Herald/Review also asked the congressman how he planned to carry the bipartisan spirit of the council back with him to Washington. He responded by saying that the council represented a real interest in finding consensus and results and noted that this is the opposite of what is seen in Washington today.
“What I’m hoping to be able to do is to inject a little bit of an Arizona approach to things into Washington, D.C.,” said Ciscomani.