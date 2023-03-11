On Tuesday Rep. Juan Ciscomani introduced his first bill as a freshman congressman titled the “Veterans’ Appeals Backlog Improvement Act,” a bipartisan bill aimed at cutting the wait time for veterans seeking disability benefits.
“We are working on some bills on border security and some important votes about the economy, but as I thought about my first bill, it was important to me to address the issue that would have an immediate impact on heroes who have put their lives on the line for us,” said Ciscomani on a phone call with the Herald/Review Tuesday.
The bill aims to improve the backlog by improving the Board of Veterans’ Appeals ability to hire qualified attorneys through a competitive internship program for law students and a student debt relief program for early-career attorneys. Staffing issues are the root cause of the backlog in disability appeals, said Ciscomani.
If passed, the bill will provide paid internships for law students and student debt relief payments of $10,000 a year for six years for early-career attorneys as part of a nine-year pilot honors program for recruiting entry level attorneys. Ciscomani said the goal of the bill was to use these measures to incentivize entry-level lawyers to invest in a career with the VA.
The bill also authorizes a report on improving access to the board’s tele-hearings.
The introduction of the bill came during a growing backlog of disability appeals. According to the VA, the number of undecided cases exceeded 200,000 in February and the average wait time for veterans filing an appeal is 440 days.
“The backlog is going to get worse now,” Ciscomani said. “The PACT act ({span}which expands VA health care and benefits for exposure to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances) is now accepting claims connected to respiratory illnesses and cancers that could be a result of exposure to toxic burn pits and air pollution. With opening up this additional window of potential claims, the claims are going to increase. This bill is not only to solve the current backlog, but to address an incoming influx of claims.”
Ciscomani said this was a “problem solving bill” with bipartisan support that he believed would boost the likelihod of it become law. Ciscomani partnered with Rep. Morgan McGarvey, D-Ky., to introduce the bill.
“I really am optimistic that this bill is one that can make it all the way through,” said Ciscomani. “We have bipartisan support on this. We have a co-lead on the Democrat side. This is the kind of bill that we want to be promoting.”
“Disabled veterans deserve a system that provides access to their earned benefits in a fair and timely manner, so I’m proud to join this bipartisan effort to address the growing backlog of VA disability compensation appeals,” said McGarvey. “This bill will allow the VA and Board of Veterans’ Appeals to establish a legal internship program, hire more young attorneys and create better access to resources, cutting down on delays and improving veterans’ lives. It’s crucial that we continue to do our best to serve those who served us.”
Ciscomani hopes the bill will pass and have a direct positive impact on the more than 70,000 veterans on the 6th Congressional District, which he represents. He said he and his team have a lot of work to do so the bill can hit the ground running if it becomes law. Part of this work is reaching out to local law schools.
“I will take personal action to make sure that the UA law school is aware of this and ASU as well,” said Ciscomani. “I’m really looking forward to personally promoting this and working with these schools.”
While drafting this legislation, Ciscomani met with veterans organizations in District 6 and Washington D.C. Some of these groups included the American Legion Post 132, the Friday Pilots, the Fort Huachuca 50, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Dr. Timothy Kirk, chief clerk for the Warrior Healing Center, a Sierra Vista nonprofit organization with the goal of reducing veteran suicides to zero, agreed that this legislation could be helpful to local veterans but emphasized the need for local communities to help connect veterans with resources.
“Right now, according to the VA’s website, it takes over a year for someone to become a claims agent through the VA’s process,” wrote Kirk in a text message to the Herald/Review. “That is really tough for most professionals to commit to while not knowing if they’ll even be certified. So, an internship program will help that. However, this is still a program that puts veterans in a position where they must figure out themselves how to get their benefits through an agent.
”The most disabled veterans who need the most help will struggle to find and connect with the type of resource this program fosters. Veterans in need still need local communities to rally around them, track veterans’ individual needs, and to ensure no one slips through the cracks.”