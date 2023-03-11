On Tuesday Rep. Juan Ciscomani introduced his first bill as a freshman congressman titled the “Veterans’ Appeals Backlog Improvement Act,” a bipartisan bill aimed at cutting the wait time for veterans seeking disability benefits.

“We are working on some bills on border security and some important votes about the economy, but as I thought about my first bill, it was important to me to address the issue that would have an immediate impact on heroes who have put their lives on the line for us,” said Ciscomani on a phone call with the Herald/Review Tuesday.

