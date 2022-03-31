BISBEE — Cochise County is asking county residents and businesses to participate in a broadband internet survey to help identify and improve the county’s overall broadband capabilities.
Countywide participation in the surveys is the first crucial step of a larger effort to improve internet services such as higher speeds and further reach to more rural areas of the county.
Residents are asked to participate in three short online surveys. The surveys are completely anonymous and will not collect any personal information from residents or businesses.
All county residents should participate in this survey. This survey will help to better understand the current status and needs of internet usage for residences throughout the county.
Businesses also should participate to help understand the status and needs of internet usage for businesses.
Residences and businesses should participate in a speed test. This will help to determine the actual data speeds being delivered by current broadband products in the county.
“As a Cochise County resident, I understand the need for reliable and fast internet,” says Chief Information Officer Joe Casey. “Like water and electricity, broadband has become an essential infrastructure need, to provide and improve education, remote health care, career opportunities and overall economic growth.
"Countywide participation in the surveys will be a huge help to get us moving in the right direction.”
If you have questions regarding how to take the survey, call the Cochise County Help Desk at 520-432-9655 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.