county seat 6 (copy)

Robert Montgomery was appointed to a seat on the Palominas Fire District board. Several residents spoke out against his appointment due to his role as a fake elector during the 2020 election.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW file

BISBEE — A number of Sierra Vista residents pressed the Cochise County Board of Supervisors about appointing Cochise County Republican Party Chairman Robert Montgomery to a seat on the Palominas Fire District board,  as he has come under fire for his role as a fake elector in an attempt to upend the 2020 election results.

The agenda item discussed during Tuesday’s meeting of the board called for it to approve the cancellation of some special district board elections as the number of candidates either equals the number of seats available or failed to meet the number of seats.

