BISBEE — A number of Sierra Vista residents pressed the Cochise County Board of Supervisors about appointing Cochise County Republican Party Chairman Robert Montgomery to a seat on the Palominas Fire District board, as he has come under fire for his role as a fake elector in an attempt to upend the 2020 election results.
The agenda item discussed during Tuesday’s meeting of the board called for it to approve the cancellation of some special district board elections as the number of candidates either equals the number of seats available or failed to meet the number of seats.
Lisa Marra, county elections director, explained to Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby the cancellation of these elections saves the districts money as an election can cost $800 and more. Arizona law calls for the board to approve the candidates and appoint them as qualified electors. Any candidate for a board seat in a canceled election has to be appointed.
State law provides “if the number of persons who file nomination petitions plus the number of persons who file write-in affidavits is less than or equal to the number of positions to be filled for a special district election, the Board of Supervisors may cancel the election and appoint the person or persons to fill the vacant position(s) for the term of office for which the candidate was nominated. Doing so spares the district board of the expense of conducting an uncontested election.”
Montgomery, who filed as a candidate for the fire district as a Hereford resident, was one of those appointees. A number of people took issue with the appointment during Tuesday's meeting.
Sierra Vista resident Jeff Sturgis said Montgomery was one of 11 fake electors who signed a December 2020 letter claiming former President Donald Trump was the victor in Arizona's November election. The goal was to overturn the election results ahead of the Jan. 6 legislative action to approve Joe Biden as president. The letter, complete with the state seal, was sent to the National Archives.
“They claimed they were qualified electors,” said Sturgis. “Why appoint a fake elector to a fire district board?”
Four of the 11 people who signed the letter — Montgomery is not one of them — have been subpoenaed, according to news reports. Those who signed in addition to Montgomery were Nancy Cottle, Loraine Pellegrino, Tyler Bowyer, Jake Hoffman, Anthony Kern, James Lamon, Samuel Moorhead, Greg Safsten and Kelli and Michael Ward.
Cottle, Pellegrino and Kelli and Michael Ward were issued subpoenas by the Department of Justice in June, according to reports.
The Wards currently are involved in a legal battle over their phone records requested by the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2020, attacks on the U.S. Capitol.
Sierra Vistan Clyde Morris said, “I’m shocked you would appoint Robert Montgomery, who is a fake elector. He tried to overturn the election. That’s a crime. He tried to throw out my vote. He tried to throw out everybody’s vote for Biden.”
Rebecca Richardson of Sierra Vista agreed and said, “I’m dismayed at the appointment of Robert Montgomery. My right to vote was almost stolen from me.”
Joni Giacomino, Bisbee councilwoman, agreed and noted, “The perception is that you support him. You should not consider his appointment to anything in Cochise County.”
Christie Brown, Sierra Vista resident, suggested the county be more selective in their appointments.
Several others expressed similar views.
In a brief interview with Montgomery, he told the Herald/Review he was not a fake elector.
“I immediately reject the premise," he said. “No fake electors, no conspiracy, no sedition to overthrow the government. It’s all Democrat talking-points bull****. They’re desperate and trying to come up with something.
"I wholeheartedly reject the premise and the talking points of the Democratic party. They’re trying to criminalize us and we reject that.”
Supervisor Tom Crosby appointed Montgomery to the Planning and Zoning Commission months ago and did not see an issue with this latest appointment.
Supervisor Ann English was not present for the vote. Supervisors Judd and Crosby approved the appointments.
Canceled district elections, appointments
While some board seats for various districts were filled, others have vacant seats.
Board seats filled include:
- Elfrida Water Improvement District, three seats: Reyna De La Cruz, James Fletcher and Andrew Warn.
- San Simon Water Improvement District, two seats: Robert "Chuck" Fickett and Clarence L. Hooker.
- Northern Cochise Hospital District, three seats: Wendy Conger, Carol Dunagan and Ellen Kauffman.
- San Pedro Valley Hospital District, two seats: Ronald Desmarai and Carmen Krebs.
- High Knolls Ranch Road Improvement and Maintenance District, one seat: James French.
- Naco Sanitary District, three seats: Angelica Coronado, Andrew Foster and Jesus Guerrero.
- Cochise College Governing Board District 2, one seat: Don Hudgins.
- Cochise College Governing Board District 4, one seat, Timothy Quinn.
- Bowie Fire District, one seat: Penni Goodman.
- Palominas Fire District, three seats: Robert (Kim) Mauzy, Montgomery and Tommy Stoner.
- Pomerene Fire District, two seats: Paul Brick and Sandra Leverty.
- San Simon Fire District, two seats: Patricia "Pati" Fickett and Fernando Guzman.
- St. David Fire District, two seats: Katie Miller and Fawn Todd.
- Sunnyside Fire District, one seat: David Dominquez.
- Sunsites/Pearce Fire District, three seats: Camme Carlson-Watkins, Lillian Reed and Laurin Richey.
- Whetstone Fire District, two seats: William Estrada and Rodney Weichelt.
- Whetstone Water District, two seats: Joe Dooley, one seat open.
- Elfrida Fire District, three seats: Alma Garcia, two seats open.
- Fry Fire District, three seats: Eric Anderson and Norman Sturm, Jr., one seat open .
- Mescal J-6 Fire District, three seats: Josephine "JoAnne" Ellsworth, two seats open.
- Pomerene Water Improvement District, three seats open.
- St. David Water Improvement District, three seats open.
- Fairfield Estates Road Improvement and Maintenance District, two seats open.
- Naco Fire District, two seats open.
- Pirtleville Fire District, one seat open.
- San Jose Fire District, two seats open.