SIERRA VISTA — Mental health, self-care and social-emotional learning are taking center stage at the fifth-annual Innovations in Education Conference Friday, Jan. 21, hosted by Cochise County Superintendent Jacqui Clay.
"We’re an open system," said Clay. "Which means with an open system, we feed off each other, we support each other ...
"I looked at the whole ecosystem, the same things on both sides were popping up. It was social-emotional learning, SEL, it was mental health, mental wellness for adults, for children, for citizens, for teachers."
The conference will take place online via Zoom and in person at Cochise College's Sierra Vista campus from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. There is a $40 registration fee.
Folks can register for the event via the superintendent's web page. Clay said there is no deadline to register.
There is a cap of 150 in-person attendance.
Clay said the 28 workshops will be simultaneously live-streamed on Zoom for those who do not want to attend in person. Clay said 113 registered as of Jan. 19.
Workshops include technology, leadership, classroom management and self-care and will take place at the college's student union and across various classrooms on campus.
Three keynote speakers will also be speaking at the event: Thunder Mountain Church pastor Randy Youngblood, author and motivational speaker Shontel "Song" Stanford and John Maxwell Team Member Brandon Jeter.
Stanford, the founder of Inspiring Beauty in Believers, which offers coaching sessions for abuse survivors, said this is her first time speaking at the conference.
Stanford said her goal is to create "a new narrative on how we are going to educate students and youth in order to help them to create a better life for themselves and not be held down by anything in their past."
She hopes the education community realizes one factor.
"The biggest thing that I want people to understand and remember is you’re not alone in this," said Stanford. "You matter, what’s going on inside of you matters.
"A lot of times teachers forget that when they signed up, when they wanted to become a teacher, they did it because they wanted to help someone, they wanted to make a change in somebody else’s life.
"And because of the pressures that come from the government and education reforms, the heavy focus of making sure that kids are passing tests, they forget that the real reason why they signed up; it was because they wanted to make a change, they wanted to help somebody. I want teachers to remember why — why they started doing this, and I also want them to remember that they are not alone."
Clay hopes this event will bring the community together and provide it with tools to address mental health.
"Hopefully when they leave on Friday, hearts have changed, eyes are opened, perceptions are for the good and we will grow even more than we’re growing," Clay said.