SIERRA VISTA — After working her tail off for the last two years, the $1.2 million mental health grant Dr. Jacqui Clay plugged away on almost daily is close to taking root.
Approved by the Arizona Department of Education in September, the competitive, two-year grant that will benefit every public and charter school in the county with professional support in crisis management — as well as behavioral issues — is a big shot in the arm for students, parents and school employees.
Clay, Cochise County’s school superintendent, knew it would be.
So did legislators and state officials after Clay circled their wagons long enough and got their attention until her message echoed down the pipeline to Phoenix.
Clay’s vision for Cochise County — and her passion to help students in crisis — helped win them over.
“The grant people (from ADE) were really excited about my vision and what we as a district and a community can accomplish with this,” she said. “At this moment, we have all the financials in place, and we’ll eventually access them through the Arizona Procurement Portal. They’ll work with the county’s finance department through a reimbursement grant with budget accounting.
“This is a huge, collaborative piece for Cochise County. We couldn’t be happier.”
The grant from America’s Rescue Plan approved by Congress last year will fund the Cochise Educational Service Agency County Mental Health Consortium.
Since there is no system in place toward addressing mental health issues when there’s a crisis in a district school, Clay said the consortium will provide mental health training to school employees and community members and augment services schools offer for special needs students.
“There is no (current) viable structure where preventive measures, professional development and community training is offered,” she said. “We’ll have measures in place when a crisis of any kind at one of our schools occurs and be able to help them immediately with professional support. Right now we have no one to pull this together.”
Clay will now begin recruiting for a consortium director, who will create relationships with the schools and the mental health community. She said she expects to hopefully have one on board by mid-December.
“He or she will be the glue who will pull all the mental health agencies, get all the resources in place, perform assessments in every county school and get a handle on what their needs are,” she said.
From there, Clay said eight positions will be filled by the end of the school year that include a psychologist, a physical, speech and occupational therapists along with their four assistants.
“This should be an outstanding thing for our schools, especially for children with special needs,” she added.
The consortium will partner with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office for crisis response services, and Clay said the director will be responsible for providing professional development for suicide prevention and trauma response as well as augmenting peer support and training for students and parents.
“It brings everyone together, connects the consortium with the sheriff’s department and ensures that our students in jail and detention centers receive the mental health services needed while incarcerated and during re-entry into the school system,” Clay said.
“It brings this community together to serve our kids by logistically filling the gaps.”
