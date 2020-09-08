SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church will be offering a three week Zoom session on climate change during the Commemoration of St. Francis of Assisi and the “Season of Creation.”
According to an email from church member Christie Brown, the first session, The Global Perspective of Climate Change, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 7 to 8:30 pm. and will feature a recorded overview of the crisis by Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, an atmospheric scientist and professor of political science at Texas Tech University. Her presentation will be followed by a question and answer time led by climatologist Gregg Garfin, Ph.D., Associate Professor and Associate Extension Specialist at the University of Arizona.
The next session is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the same time and will focus on the impact and issues brought by climate change on our local region in the San Pedro Valley. Garfin will be joined by Mike Crimmins, UA Associate Specialist & Associate Professor in Climate Science, she added.
The third session, yet to be scheduled, will be held the following week and will focus on renewable energy efforts and other hopeful steps to mitigating effects of climate change. Discussion time will follow each of these presentations as well.
To register for these online Zoom sessions, and for more information, please contact admin@selcaz.org, or call (520) 459–0444. The live stream presentations can be viewed at www.selcaz.org.