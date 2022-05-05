A Cochise County judge has ordered that Mary's Mission, a residential facility for troubled youth that state health officials intend to shut down, remain open until further notice.
The order to stay the decision made by an administrative law judge and the Arizona Department of Health Services was issued in mid-April by Cochise County Superior Court Judge David Thorn. The judge's order is in response to a notice of appeal filed by attorneys representing the embattled facility.
The decision to revoke Mary's Mission's licenses came after the health department cited several violations at both the boys and girls residences in Sierra Vista and Hereford. After a four-day hearing in December in Phoenix, an administrative law judge issued a decision in February to have the centers' licenses revoked. A designee to the interim director of the health department followed suit and in March Mary's Mission was ordered to "cease and desist all actions."
Officials at Mary's Mission were given two appeal options — they could request another hearing with the Health Department or they could request a judicial review in Cochise County Superior Court.
Mary's Mission is asking Thorn for a jury trial in the case, court documents show.
In its notice of appeal, Mary's Mission, represented by attorney Chris Russell, states that during the hearing in December, the administrative law judge "erroneously admitted over the respondent's objections, irrelevant, inflammatory and unduly prejudicial evidence, to include newspaper articles about Mary's Mission which made numerous false and unsubstaniated claims about Mary's Mission."
He said administrative law judge Tammy Eigenheer admitted into evidence "over 80 pages of unsubstantiated allegations not pled in the [state's] Notice of Intent, to include an additional 28 allegations, which was unduly prejudicial to Mary's Mission."
Russell noted that Eigenheer issued her decision to shut down the facility several days past the deadline established by state law.
Russell argued that on Jan. 24, the day after the deadline passed, state health officials sent more inspectors to Mary's Mission and tallied more violations.
Eigenheer issued her ruling shortly after that on Feb. 22. State health officials issued their decision on March 15.
In their response, attorneys for the health department are arguing that the decision to yank the facility's licenses was made solely on the violations listed in the Notice of Intent to Revoke and not on additional evidence.
Patricia LaMagna, an assistant attorney general with the Arizona Attorney General's Office, stated that several representatives from Mary's Mission were given the opportunity to testify at the hearing and that Eigenheer had determined that the testimony was "implausible and unreliable."
LaMagna also said there is no remedy under state law for a decision issued after the deadline and that Mary's Mission failed to present "legal authority to support the assertion that a late decision supports a stay."
LaMagna also mentioned that the most disturbing element is Mary's Mission's insistence that the juveniles in their care — minors between the ages of 11 and 17 — are safer at Mary's Mission than at any other facility.
She then listed various problems with the two facilities, to include a falsified fire inspection report for the girls residence in Hereford, toxic materials stored in unlocked units, breakable mirrors and fixtures in bedrooms that could be used by the juveniles to hang themselves.