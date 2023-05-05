A woman who investigators say is a co-defendant in her son's murder will be released on her own recognizance from the county jail and sent to live in a transitional housing facility, a prosecutor said Friday.
The location of 29-year-old Alysha Hop's new residence will remain private after Cochise County Deputy Attorney Lori Zucco told Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom the prosecution and the defense did not want the public to know where Hop will be living.
After the hearing Friday, which was supposed to be a trial-setting proceeding for Hop, Zucco said the state wants to try Hop's partner's case first in the hope that once that's done, Hop's matter would be settled without a trial.
Hop and her boyfriend, Daniel Jawara Foster, 32, are charged in the death of Kenny Gamble, Hop's 2-year-old son. The boy died on June 6, 2020, Sierra Vista Police said.
At first, Foster and Hop only were people of interest in the matter. But after Sierra Vista investigators developed more probable cause and interviewed various family members, the couple was charged with first-degree murder and child abuse. They also are charged with abusing Kenny's older sisters, police said.
After detectives named them as suspects, Hop and Foster bolted from Sierra Vista and were on the run until September 2021 when Hop surrendered. In November 2021 Foster did the same, investigators said. Foster is being held on $1 million bond.
According to conditions of her release, Hop is not allowed to contact her daughters in person or via social media. She is permitted to speak to them on the phone only under the supervision of their guardian, the order says.
Hop is prohibited from leaving the state and contacting Foster.
