fissures 1 (copy)

Arizona Department of Transportation Southeast Superintendent Ty Cranford measures the depth of a fissure on U.S. Route 191 south of Willcox near Sunsites last year. ADOT had to close a portion of the highway so it could assess road rehabilitation due to soil erosion.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

“We live in the desert, let’s act like it” is the mantra of a coalescing statewide movement to protect and preserve Arizona’s groundwater since state legislators have not taken viable action on the declining water problem.

The Arizona Sustainable Water Network Coalition, the Cochise County Groundwater Guardians and others are combining conservation efforts through a possible citizen ballot initiative in 2024.

