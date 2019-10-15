Collaborating is a great strategy, especially when it results in twice as much money being put back into the community and twice as many nonprofit organizations receiving funding. Cochise Celebrates Giving does just that.
A collaboration between the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona and the Arizona Community Foundation of Cochise, Cochise Celebrates Giving is an annual grant-giving event that celebrates the effort and impact nonprofits make across Cochise and eastern Santa Cruz counties.
Held on Oct. 3, this year’s event awarded over $112,000 in grant awards to 30 different organizations for 34 different projects.
James Howe, Public Relations Officer and Chaplain for the Arizona Rangers wrote, “I just wanted to not only thank you guys, but to tell you what a great evening you provided for us. I know the other Rangers as with me were very impressed. And, we are humbled and grateful for the award and the Foundation’s support as we go forward serving our communities.”
The Arizona Community Foundation of Cochise awarded 16 organizations a total of $53,500 in this year’s competitive grant cycle. Grant awards are decided by a group of community volunteers benefitting projects in five philanthropic areas: Arts and Culture, Community Development, Environment and Sustainability, Health Innovations, and Quality Education.
The Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona awarded 18 organizations a total of $59,246 in grant awards. The Legacy Foundation’s grants are focused on promoting population health and community wellness throughout Southeast Arizona.
The collaborative ACF of Cochise/Legacy Foundation responsive grant cycle will be opening and accepting new applications in April 2020.
In addition to grant awards, a Nonprofit of the Year and the Carol Huddleston Volunteer of the Year are also awarded.
The Carol Huddleston Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Cornelia Munoz. Munoz was chosen for over 20 years of service dedicated to the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life, accumulating to a leadership role on their Regional Leadership Training Committee that covers the Southern Region.
Additionally, her volunteer efforts impact the civic, political, religious, and business communities in Douglas in a number of ways.
Awarded Nonprofit of the Year was the Bisbee Science Lab. Bisbee Science Lab was chosen for its successful collaboration of numerous partners in bringing a unique and high impact program to the children of Bisbee and the surrounding communities. Delivering high quality STEM education in a fun and engaging atmosphere is a huge value add for the City of Bisbee and Cochise County.
Both awards involve a nomination process open to all residents of Cochise County. The ACF of Cochise Board of Advisors review and select the recipients of these awards.
Submitted by Becky Smyth, Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona