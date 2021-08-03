The Cochise College Adult Education recently received grant money to expand its Integrated Education and Training (IET) program and general services. The Arizona Department of Education awarded a $90,596 grant to give GED students a jump start in allied health, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and light-duty diesel mechanic careers.
"The funds will be used to add instructors, enhance curriculum and provide resources," said Brad Dale, program director. In the IET program, students enroll in Adult Education and Career Technical Education classes simultaneously. This allows students to earn a GED certificate with an in-demand industry certificate like HVAC, light-duty diesel, home health care, or a certified nursing assistant (CNA).
"We are also working with AZ@WORK and local businesses to provide job shadowing and on-the-job training," added Dale. "This is going to be a game-changer as the program accelerates students into a career that will provide them a bright future." Online classes have also been added. "Students voiced a need to continue with the online option as a result of the pandemic," said Dale. "Students can register for online classes starting this month."
In the existing IET program, students earning a GED can pursue a certificate in retail industry fundamentals, customer service & sales, or a business of retail: operations & profit. With the new funding, there are now more options available for students. "We anticipate incorporating certifications in home health care and CNA in the IET program in Spring 2022," said Dale. "The planning for HVAC and light-duty diesel mechanic in the IET program will start over the 2021-2022 school year with a projected start date in Fall 2022."
To learn more about the Adult Education program at Cochise College, call (520) 515-5453 or visit www.cochise.edu/adult-education. Enrollment for GED classes is going now.