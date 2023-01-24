COCHISE COUNTY — A $165,534.84 grant from the U.S. Department of Education was awarded to Cochise College to facilitate Open Educational Resources.

"This is a great opportunity to make higher education more accessible and affordable for students," said Dr. Wendy Ashby, instructional designer at the college's Faculty Support Center.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?