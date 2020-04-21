BISBEE — Thanks to an agreement approved Tuesday by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, any emergency services or health care personnel who have been exposed to the COVID–19 virus and cannot self–isolate at home will be able to use the dormitory rooms at Cochise College Douglas campus.
Supervisors Tom Borer, Ann English and Peggy Judd closed the deal by approving the intergovernmental agreement with the college at a cost of $100 per week per person or $300 a month per person, which will be paid to Cochise College by the employers of staff members. The opportunity to safely self–isolate without worry to family members is for those “who have been exposed or show symptoms, but are not yet tested to confirm whether they are ill with COVID–19,” according to the agreement.
Gabe Lavine, county emergency management services director, said the personnel in self–isolation would not be in need of medical care and arrangements would be decided on a case by case basis depending on need and circumstances.
The agreement also states, “The college may provide meals, which will be charged for separately, and billed by the college at its direct cost. The college will provide basic security and janitorial services.”
Lavine and county budget manager Daniel Duchon were also approved to seek grant funding opportunities related to the costs of the ongoing pandemic. They will pursue reimbursement through the Federal National Emergency Declaration due to COVID–19 pandemic, via Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Public Assistance program.
English pointed out the county can claim five percent of its overhead during this time.
“It’s not just the health department and emergency services who are affected by the virus,” added English. “All of our departments are affected in some degree.”
Due to unused state funds, the county received an increase of $271,000 from the fiscal year 2016 Emergency Management Performance Grant for public safety radio maintenance which the supervisors approved.
Lavine explained, “Due to the countywide use of the public safety radio system and the importance of reliable emergency communications to the countywide public safety enterprise, additional funding was allocated to Cochise County to support the maintenance project.”
The supervisors also expressed their dismay with the hit local shop owners are taking during the shutdown.
English said, “This is a catastrophe for Cochise County’s small businesses. A lot of mom and pop businesses may not reopen again. Big business got the money. Small businesses got nothing.”
Judd tried to help some small businesses in the Willcox area, but quickly discovered the problems inherent in the system. She told of the problems encountered as small business owners tried to sign up for the government funding. If the owner did not have an account with the bank offering the help, they could not apply.
“We didn’t get any funding,” she said. “No small business here received funding.”
County administrator Ed Gilligan reported he expected an estimated drop in sales tax revenue of 20 to 25 percent, which equals a $300,000 to $500,000 hit.
“This is a financial dilemma,” he said. “We need to work with our state and federal legislators to lobby on our behalf for financial relief to offset some of the loss of revenues.”
The county’s share of sales tax lags two months behind, so the next payment reflects sales in March, when the stay at home order was issued by Gov. Doug Ducey.
As budget talks begin Thursday, Borer said staff “needed to roll up their sleeves” and request “must–haves, not want–to–haves.”
“We know the norm is not going to be the norm,” Borer added. “We’ll have to study the budget hard.”
Borer also reported the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) may be able to begin repair work soon on Highway 92 from Hereford to the Bisbee traffic circle. ADOT has been waiting for night time temperatures to stabilize in the mid-40s. Once the weather warms up, crews will begin work to chip seal the highway and the bike lanes and then follow up with a fog seal coat to ensure the repair works and the road is stabilized.
The supervisors and county staff also held a moment of silence for public works employee Raul Perez, who died of injuries while cleaning out a dump truck at the Douglas yard.
Gilligan said, “It was a tragedy. These were extraordinarily difficult times. The family was not able to go to the hospital to be with him.
“We will do our best to ensure workplace safety. We are looking to work site improvements to ensure this never happens again.”