SIERRA VISTA — One thing Cochise College recognized before it started its cybersecurity program in 2020 was as long digital assets exist, cybersecurity professionals will be in demand.
It was an opportunity the school couldn’t turn down.
Behind the vision of Cochise College President J.D. Rottweiler, the college initiated a program that could place graduates into a workforce desperately needing trained professionals for positions with high-job security and top-earning potential.
“If Cochise College is going to do something, then we’re going to do it right,” he told the Herald/Review in December 2020.
And boy, did it ever.
Flush with funding it received from the state two years ago thanks to the help of Sen. David Gowen and Reps. Becky Nutt and Gail Griffin, the college and eight other schools received startup money for programs in fields with shortages in rural Arizona.
Cochise College’s share — $3.14 million — was split three ways between the cybersecurity program, the virtual reality program and the automotive technology building. It opened with 100 workstations, audiovisual equipment and classrooms and labs with a central control unit. It also has a data center with an isolated network that provides an environment for students to practice cybersecurity, networking or digital forensics.
But earlier this month the program ratcheted up a notch: The cybersecurity associate of applied science degree program achieved validation by the National Security Agency and a team of academic peers through 2027.
For a fledgling program barely two years old that evolved from an information security program in 2004 under a computer information systems course, that’s a huge dividend for the college.
Validation is a requirement for the National Center of Academic Excellence in cybersecurity-designated programs and places Cochise College in a national spotlight of recognition.
It’s also an impressive feather in a student’s cap, completing the cybersecurity program at the Downtown Center on Wilcox Drive.
It means those in the cybersecurity course will have an NSA-validated degree when they graduate, putting them in high demand for employment.
“The NSA validation of our program is an important distinction as it is a national recognition of a level of excellence we achieved,” said Michelle Higgs, cybersecurity program director at Cochise College, who was an information security manager for the Central Intelligence Agency for eight years. “This is very exciting for us. Our next step is to work on getting designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity by the NSA.”
For students looking to jumpstart a new career, the job outlook for cybersecurity couldn’t be any brighter.
“After completing their degree at Cochise, students are work ready,” said Dr. Kristy Ritter, the college’s dean of Business and Technology. “With security data breaches from small businesses and medical practices to large corporations, there is such a huge demand now for cybersecurity professionals.”
Ritter is right. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 33% employment growth for information security analysts from 2020 to 2030. What’s even more startling is that growth is much faster than the average projected growth rate of 8% for all professions.
As for cybersecurity positions overall, Cyberseek.org reports there are only enough cybersecurity professionals in the U.S. to fill 66% of job openings in the field, also indicating strong demand for workers.
Fueling the cybersecurity field are low to no unemployment and solid compensation, according to TechBeacon, an information hub for DevOps, IT and security professionals.
ZipRecruiter puts salaries for positions like security solution architect and senior security architect at $150,000-$186,000 per year while cyber and software security architects salaries fall in the $126,500-$168,000 range.
The NSA validation is a major step forward in recruitment for the program, which currently has 109 students enrolled in its fall semester taught by three instructors. It’s also the first phase for the school to become a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense.
“We could easily double that amount,” said Ritter. “It’s one of the more popular programs at the Downtown Center. A lot of the interest is coming from the fort, but we’re also seeing a general shift from computer information science to one with a more particular degree like cybersecurity.”
Student/employee Caden Randolph echoes Ritter’s feelings about the program’s ability to accommodate increased growth.
“We now have about 350 virtual machines, and we could easily have 800-plus (virtual machines) to adjust for more students,” said Randolph.
One of the goals of the National Center of Academic Excellence program is to create a collaborative cybersecurity educational program with community colleges and universities that establishes standards for curriculum and academic excellence.
“Your ability to meet the increasing demands of the program validation will serve the nation well in contributing to the protection of the National Information Infrastructure,” the validation letter said in part. “A highly skilled cybersecurity workforce is a strategic national security advantage. The United States government will continue to invest in and enhance programs that build the domestic talent pipeline, from primary through postsecondary education.”
For information, visit www.cochise.edu/cyber.