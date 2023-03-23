SIERRA VISTA — Sometimes we forget to take care of ourselves.
Whether it’s from the pressures of work, college, or just the demands of everyday life in a busy world, it’s easy to neglect a simple wellness check.
But Cochise College won’t let it slip by.
That’s why the college hosted its Bee Healthy Community Health Fair March 22-23 from part of a college strategic initiative, along with a hiring fair in conjunction with Arizona@Work.
Its goal?
To connect local health and wellness professionals with the college community for an interactive event designed to provide basic preventive medicine and medical screening for students as well as community members.
It was so busy that within the first 15 minutes fairgoers picked up 150 free wellness bags provided by the college, said student wellness manager Loren Gladwill.
The pace continued for the next three hours as visitors spilled over into Arizona@Work’s hiring fair that was packed throughout the day.
“It’s great to see this kind of response,” Gladwill said. “The biggest goal for this is for students and the public to know that these kinds of health services exist in the community and how they can utilize them. This is kind of like a steering house, and we want to get everyone to become more educated and acquainted with what's available.”
The fair was also trying to raise awareness of health risks, demonstrate healthy habits and promote community resources to get people in touch with their health situations so they can maintain a healthy and productive lifestyle.
With 30 informational tables, giveaways, activities and wellness connections, it accomplished that and more. Fairgoers were receiving free wellness checks and interacted directly with professionals from Chiricahua Community health centers, Canyon Vista Medical Center, Cochise County Health & Social Services, the National Alliance of Mental Illness, Haven Health and others.
“After the pandemic, Cochise College developed a strategic plan focusing on four charter areas,” said Abe Villarreal, Douglas campus dean. “We are fortunate that wellness is one of those areas. The college has designated resources for events like the health fair and to support mental health and wellness initiatives."
Villarreal added that the college has already launched a mental health app called Meta App, hired a full-time staff member as a wellness manager, brought in a part-time mental health counselor and expanded a food pantry.
“More behind-the-scenes outreach is in the works for the new academic year,” he said. “The charter areas are ongoing for the next five years."
With 67 businesses ranging from Freeport McMoRan, the U.S. Border Patrol and Cochise College to Nemean Solutions and Canyon Vista Medical Center, Arizona@Work’s hiring fair drew in hundreds of students and community members seeking full, part-time and career-focused jobs.
For many, it was about testing the waters of the local job market.
“We wanted to be able to provide more students with an opportunity to explore what Cochise County has to offer as far as potential careers instead of seeing many leave the area for the big city and other locations,” said Eric Grisham, business services representative for Arizona@Work. “We’ve held these at the college’s Downtown Center in the past so we weren’t sure what to expect with this one, but the turnout and the feedback has been exceptional.
“Everyone seems to be enjoying it, and I’ve been seeing a lot of students talking with many of the businesses here.”
Cochise College Career Service Coordinator Amy Pressler said the majority of students who came to the hiring fair were eager to meet local businesses representatives and see what opportunities were available to them in their respective skillsets.
“The response for our students to find jobs has been extremely positive,” she said. “We’ve also had members of the public come to the event, which has helped make this a community job fair as well.”