SIERRA VISTA — Cities throughout the country have been struggling to find 911 dispatchers, a job that has always been a tough sell to job seekers.
Cochise County also has been hurting.
The Southeastern Arizona Communication Center was down to just two dispatchers during COVID, said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, but currently has been operating with about 10.
That more than doubled today.
Thanks to an innovative six-week program launched by Cochise College that began Jan. 17, the junior college collaborated with the CCSO and did something few schools and agencies nationwide have done: They created a certificated course to fill a huge need for 911 operators.
“The need triggered this,” said Dannels. “We were fighting numbers, and we had to do something about it. This is the reality of a vision.”
On Feb. 27, the first class of the Communications Officer Training Academy graduated 13 students in a dignitary-studded ceremony that included Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa, Dannels, Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher and a host of others.
Even more gratifying is that every graduate from the program has been hired to work as a dispatcher after graduation.
“It’s an innovative way to provide better safety for this county and will give us better quality and homegrown training for 13 new dispatchers who become the frontline face of public safety,” said Dannels. “I couldn’t be prouder. This brings us (number-wise) where we should be.”
The course — designed to provide first responder communication officers with entry-level training in administrative policies and procedures, interpersonal skills, confidentiality, legal issues, telephone and broadcast function plus departmental and external databases — couldn’t have come at a better time.
Cities like New Orleans; Dallas; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; Cleveland; and Atlanta have also been struggling to answer hundreds of thousands of 911 calls.
Cochise County was no exception to the more than 6,100 emergency call centers in the U.S. handling more than 200 million 911 calls every year, according to the National Emergency Number Association.
In Washington state, the situation was so dire that it had to close a rural dispatch center, one of its eight regional communication centers used to answer 911 calls and dispatch troopers and other first responders to emergencies, due to years of understaffing.
But thanks to the program taught by SEACOM Interim Director Tammi-Jo Wilkins and CCSO’s Carol Capas, the new graduating officers, Jennifer Cervantes-Hernandez, Christa Farrington, Christine Hennessey-Cavan, Sarrah Hugues, Andreana Morales, Bayleigh Neimeyer, Abigail Richter, Kylie Soles, Gayle Toler, Samantha Unger, Shelby Van Sickle, Kiya Voss and Tuesday Weinheimer are work-ready.
“We couldn’t have done this without Cochise College’s support with facilities, IT and so much more,” said Capas, who taught the course in 2007 at the sheriff’s office, though not on the same scale as this one. “They’re going to be part of a team that can and will make a difference.”
They’ll have a lot on their plate.
For emergency call centers, the national standard is to answer 90% of 911 calls within 10 seconds, according to The San Francisco Examiner.
“You become the frontline of the criminal justice system,” Dannels told the graduates. “You will have good days and bad days. People call 911 to say I need you and to thank you. You become the voice of reason and the voice of care. You’ll have people yelling at you, and you must stand your ground.
“And at the end of the day, that thin blue line will mean something.”
The 13 new officers headed to SEACOM will have a top-tier communications system at their fingertips.
In July, SEACOM implemented the Police Priority Dispatch System, expanding the regional dispatch center’s ability to provide Cochise County residents enhanced service in emergency situations.
After implementing the same system for fire and medical calls last year, the addition of Priority Dispatch System for law enforcement calls makes SEACOM one of just a handful of dispatch centers in Arizona capable of offering pre-arrival and post-dispatch instructions to callers reporting all types of emergencies.
It enables dispatchers to provide vetted instructions to callers for whatever situation they find themselves in so they know how to help while responders are still on route.
“This is about 13 graduating students, and it’s a big deal,” said Cochise College President J.D. Rottweiler. “Without good communication, good things don’t happen. This collaboration (with CCSO) took less than three months to come together. It takes partnerships and community engagement to get things like this done.
“Your training was top-notch. We couldn’t be prouder of you.”