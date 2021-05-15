Cochise College held ceremonies Thursday and Friday for its 2021 graduates. The events included a drive-through for family and friends. The Douglas campus said farewell to its grads on Thursday and the Sierra Vista campus followed suit on Friday.
Cochise College held ceremonies Thursday and Friday for its 2021 graduates. The events included a drive-through for family and friends. The Douglas campus said farewell to its grads on Thursday and the Sierra Vista campus followed suit on Friday.
Copyright © 2001- • Herald/Review Media • 102 S Fab Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | The HERALD/REVIEW MEDIA is owned by Wick Communications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription