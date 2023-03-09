COCHISE COUNTY — Cochise College is hosting a Bee Healthy Community Health Fair on Wednesday, March 22, at the Douglas Campus, and Thursday, March 23, at the Sierra Vista Campus.

Both events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are free and open to students, faculty, staff and community members.

