COCHISE COUNTY — Cochise College is hosting a Bee Healthy Community Health Fair on Wednesday, March 22, at the Douglas Campus, and Thursday, March 23, at the Sierra Vista Campus.
Both events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are free and open to students, faculty, staff and community members.
The events provide students, faculty, staff and the public the opportunity to receive free wellness checks and know what resources are available at the college and in their local communities.
“It is a chance for our students and staff to meet with health and wellness professionals in our local communities to discover what is available to live a holistically well life,” said Loren Gladwill, student wellness manager. “There will be health-related activities, demonstrations, food and music.”
The health fair will have about 25 informational tables, giveaways, interactive activities and wellness connections. Some organizations participating are Chiricahua Community Health Centers, Canyon Vista Medical Center, Cochise County Health & Social Services, NAMI and Haven Health.
College is a time of academic and personal development that can be challenging and stressful. These challenges can often lead to physical and mental health problems. This is why Cochise College prioritizes wellness to ensure students and staff can lead healthy and happy lives.
“The college is committed to improving wellness for our employees and students and made wellness one of four areas to strategically focus on developing,” said Abe Villarreal, Douglas Campus dean.
Beyond individual health, college student and staff wellness are critical for creating a positive campus culture and promoting academic success.
“When students and staff are well, they are more likely to be engaged and motivated, and they are better able to connect with their peers and participate in campus activities,” said Villarreal. “Focusing on overall wellness can also reduce stigma surrounding mental health issues and create a more supportive and inclusive campus environment.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone