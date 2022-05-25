Two Cochise College instructors were honored and selected by their peers to receive awards recognizing excellence in the workplace.
The 2022 National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Award was awarded to Louie Christian Davila, paramedic instructor and clinical coordinator, and Arleene Djordjevic, nursing instructor.
The NISOD Excellence Awards celebrate faculty and staff doing extraordinary work in their classrooms. They have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues. This award is based on nominations from colleagues.
As recipients, they are invited to the NISOD conference at the University of Texas. Each will receive a unique silver medallion and a NISOD insignia.
Davilla started as the clinical coordinator in 2017 and became an instructor aid in 2019 when he began teaching. In 2020-21 during the height of the pandemic, he became a full-time instructor. He is a Cochise College alumni and also taught Fire Science. Davilla currently serves as a fire captain for the Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services. He is a retired corpsman from the U.S. Navy.
"As one of the Cochise College Paramedic program instructors, the opportunity to participate in teaching, developing and grooming our future prehospital providers has been an honor," said Davilla. "Especially when we watch them make a difference in our communities, it's a silent legacy we can be proud of."
Djordjevic began teaching clinicals in 2013 at Cochise College. In 2018 she became a full-time instructor. She actively participates in the nursing curriculum meetings and is the Cochise County Nurse Honor Guard president.
"Teaching an altruistic approach embodies empathy and compassion as a nursing instructor," said Djordjevic. "We cannot expect our students to care for others with anything less than how we treat them. Students face personal and academic challenges that require ingenuity and a strong team to promote success. They are the future!"
Davilla and Djordjevic were recognized during a Governing Board meeting on the Sierra Vista Campus. They will also be recognized during NISOD's annual Conference on May 29.
For information about Cochise College visit www.cochise.edu or call 800-966-7943.
Submitted by Sharrina Cook-General, Cochise College Media & Communications Coordinator