In the world of higher education, leaders are the innovators in revolutionizing communities.
The president of Cochise College, Dr. J.D. Rottweiler, has been named the 2021 Leader of the Year. The Arizona Capitol Times recognized Rottweiler for his history of contributions in the world of academics.
Originally planning to go to law school, Rottweiler was asked to take a graduate assistant position, which changed his entire outlook on higher education. Working in faculty positions at two different institutions, Rottweiler said he enjoyed the interaction with college students. He also took on roles such as department chair, dean and vice president before becoming president of Cochise College.
“Something just felt right about Cochise College," he said. "I believe the skill set I brought could be value-added to this institution. I’ve been blessed to serve well over 12 years.”
Rottweiler earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Wyoming and his doctorate in educational leadership and policy from the University of Utah. He became the 11th president of Cochise College in 2009 and is the longest-serving president in the school’s history.
“From the very beginning, the opportunities to impact students and communities is what has driven me in all of this,” Rottweiler said. “To be recognized for something I consider a passion, a calling, is great recognition.”
He said one of the highlights of his career has been working with the Downtown Center of the college in Sierra Vista and its partnership with the Legacy Foundation, among other organizations, to create a state-of-the-art training facility for programs like nursing, allied health, culinary arts and cyber security.
Rottweiler emphasized the impact that a student can bring to the world and said it all starts with personal community development. He said that if communities are successful, then the college is being successful.
“I’ve always said if Cochise College is doing what it needs to do to provide nurses and healthcare professionals then our hospitals can flourish," he said. "Healthcare can be available in rural Arizona.”
When looking at growth and development in the county, Rottweiler said there’s a large amount of opportunity in individuals not in school and not in the workforce from the ages of 16-24, also known as opportunity youth. Short-term educational opportunities and programs were created as a result, tailored to help those individuals enter job professions such as information technology or the residential construction trade among many other fields of interest.
“Whether they have a high school diploma or not, get them the training that is necessary for them to be gainfully employed, productive within our county,” Rottweiler said. “If they’re productive within our county, communities, families all of those things are impacted. That’s really the vision of what we do here.”
Executive Director of College Advancement Denise Hoyos praised Rottweiler's work.
"In the dozen or so years we have worked together, JD has proven to be a visionary leader, a man of ideas with the ability to inspire others and to turn those ideas into reality,” she said in an email statement. “Not only has he pulled the college community together to move Cochise College forward in big ways, but his state-level leadership has resulted in colleges across the state providing better service to students. Cochise College is proud to be served by such an outstanding ambassador."