Mountain lion kittens were observed at near the San Pedro River, which became the focus of the study.

COCHISE COUNTY — A study by three Cochise College science instructors and an undergraduate research student titled 'Evidence of Resident Mountain Lions on the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA)' was published in the Journal of Arizona-Nevada Academy of Science.

Along with lead researcher and biology instructor Dr. Steve Merkley, instructors Frank Emanuele and Kari Durham, and science student Katie Puckett co-authored their first peer-reviewed paper as a research group.

