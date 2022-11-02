SIERRA VISTA — When it comes to quickly meeting the demands of a growing workforce, no one seems to do it better than Cochise College.

Three months after the college announced its new Commercial Driver License program for entry-level commercial truck drivers on the heels of two planned Land Port of Entry projects in Douglas, the school’s culinary arts program has been revamped for the increasing demand of certificated graduates in the growing hospitality industry.

