SIERRA VISTA — When it comes to quickly meeting the demands of a growing workforce, no one seems to do it better than Cochise College.
Three months after the college announced its new Commercial Driver License program for entry-level commercial truck drivers on the heels of two planned Land Port of Entry projects in Douglas, the school’s culinary arts program has been revamped for the increasing demand of certificated graduates in the growing hospitality industry.
The new overhaul spearheaded by the program’s culinary chef instructor Lora Miller will get students certified in a shorter period of time. That means they could be work-ready in nine months in a field Miller says is pulling its hair out looking for qualified culinary arts professionals.
The four certificated-program begins in the fall of 2023. “Stackable certificates” — taking a class that will be counted toward two certificates — will also be available next fall.
‘We’re pretty jazzed about this,” said Miller. “Students are looking to earn certificates in shorter time periods, and we’re meeting that need. When we talked with managers and owners in the food industry, they told us they want workers who have consistency and efficiency.
“The hospitality industry has changed dramatically in the past six years. Everyone is short-staffed and wants certified people who can step up to industry demands. Five years ago, hospitality was the fastest-growing industry in the U.S.”
It hasn’t slowed down for a minute.
According to the HUB International 2022 Outlook, the hospitality industry offered higher pay, improved benefits and better working conditions starting in 2022.
That alone bodes well for students considering a career in the field backed with culinary arts certification offered by Cochise College’s Downtown Center campus.
Now in its 15th year, the popular culinary arts program will double the amount of students it can accommodate, thanks to Miller’s program overhaul, jumping from 15 to 30 students in its two spacious commercial kitchens with a teaching kitchen.
“This is an exceptional place to learn all you ever learn about the culinary arts,” she said. “We have top-of-the-line commercial food equipment for one thing. Secondly, students come out of here fully prepared, and that’s exactly what industry employers are looking for.”
Beginning next fall, a certificate in culinary fundamentals covering the basic principles of sanitation, safety and food handling practices in food service operations will be offered. The eight-week course will also cover knife and equipment handling, basic cooking techniques and standard measurements.
A second certificate in culinary skills — which takes nine months from August to May to complete — will cover intermediate cooking skills, a baking class, along with the preparation of breakfasts, cold foods and sauces.
Also in the fall, a baking and pastry certificate will be offered, as well as a culinary arts certificate that includes more advanced skills like international cuisine, techniques such as sous vide and molecular gastronomy, along with kitchen and front-of-house (dining room) management.
“We’re gearing up for the fall classes, and expect to be very busy,” said Miller. “After graduating with four certificates from the program, a student will be very well-rounded with pastry and savory (cooking) skills and ready to enter the culinary workforce fully prepared.”
For the people who want to brush up on their cooking skills for personal enjoyment, there will also be non-credit offerings for culinary arts classes, ranging from $40-$59, depending on the class. Courses in knife skills, introduction to bread-making and sourdough bread, gluten-free breads, cream puffs and plant-based meals will be available next fall.
