DOUGLAS — In anticipation for the two planned Land Port of Entry projects in Douglas and potential impacts of the expansion fueled by $400 million in federal funding, Cochise College has started a Commercial Driver License (CDL) program to prepare students to become entry-level commercial truck drivers.
When successfully completed, students will receive a CDL certificate, which has been approved by the Higher Learning Commission.
“We’re very, very excited about the program,” said Dean of Workforce Development Karl Griffor. “It’s been in the works for about six to seven months. The need (for commercial truckers) is there. With the port expansion, the Douglas Port of Entry is going to be one of the most significant port of entries in the country.
“Douglas is going to be a very busy place, and it’s going to go back to where it once was at its peak.”
Upgraded in 1993, the current port is unable to meet current commercial, pedestrian and privately-owned vehicle crossing traffic volumes. Five years ago, it was the gateway for approximately 60,000 trucks, 3.5 million cars and 3 million people in two-way traffic, making Douglas one of Arizona's and the region’s principal gateways for trade and tourism with Mexico.
The 12-credit course, four-week program, which began Aug. 1 at Cochise’s Douglas campus, is part of the Cochise College Workforce Development program. The course will provide the basic foundation of the state of Arizona's CDL law, safe operating practices, vehicle control and general driving.
It will offer classroom and hands-on instruction as well as preparing students for the written and skills tests for the CDL exam.
Currently, the course can accommodate four students each month, said Media & Communications Manager/Public Information Officer Sharrina Cook-General.
“The reason this program was started is in response to the new port of entry in Douglas and the demand for truck drivers needed,” she added. “We have two students who are Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative employees in the program. This month we have two students and a waiting list.”
The month-long course is being taught by David Ahumada of Douglas.
“David has more than three years plus a million miles as a commercial trucker,” said Griffor. “He’ll be great with the students and for the program in general.”
While the first week is primarily classroom instruction and written tests, Cook-General said the following three weeks will consist of driving and on-the-road instructions.
“We have a 53-foot standard 18-wheel truck and a 28-foot truck,” she added.
The new CDL course covers a lot of ground, including driving skills and overall competency that entry-level commercial truck drivers need to equip themselves with.
“The way our large rig is set up allows students to shift from the driver’s seat to an observer in a portion of the truck behind the driver’s seat so they’ll be able to focus on the road from another vantage point and not miss a beat,” said Griffor.
He also said if interest in the course begins to increase, he’s anticipating expanding the enrollment.
“We’re looking at building more capacity for students enrolling in the course by the end of the year to possibly 16,” he said.
Once they complete the program, students will be able to demonstrate competency in basic driving maneuvers, including backing skills; demonstrate the necessary level of driving proficiency in road conditions to obtain a Commercial Driver License, Class A; identify safe operating practices when performing a pre-trip inspection and citing safety hazards while driving; and interpret and apply U.S. Department of Transportation regulations necessary to obtain a Class A, CDL permit and license.