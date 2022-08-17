Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

DOUGLAS — In anticipation for the two planned Land Port of Entry projects in Douglas and potential impacts of the expansion fueled by $400 million in federal funding, Cochise College has started a Commercial Driver License (CDL) program to prepare students to become entry-level commercial truck drivers.

When successfully completed, students will receive a CDL certificate, which has been approved by the Higher Learning Commission.

Tags