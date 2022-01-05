The Cochise College Center for Lifelong Learning's free Brown Bag Lectures are back and open to the public.
The presentations are available in a hybrid format and held on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. All are welcome to enjoy the lectures via Zoom or in person. To join via Zoom, visit www.cochise.edu/cll at noon on the date of the lecture you want to attend. Click on Spring 2022 Brown Bag Lecture (PDF) and select the lecture title.
The in-person lectures are held in room G106 at the Downtown Center, 2600 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista.
The schedule:
Delights from the Cultural Grab-Bag: Six Stories of Traveling Around the World by Wendy Ashby, Ph.D., Feb. 9.
Butterfield Stage Coach by Mike Anderson, Feb. 16.
Oaxacan Master Weaver by Alex Martinez, Feb. 23.
Antarctica by Rebecca Orozco, March 2.
Windows of the Soul: Stained Glass Church Windows in Southern Arizona by Colleen Crowlie, March 9.
The Recent History of Borderlands Jaguars by Mark Hart, Arizona Game and Fish Department, March 16.
Northern Ecuador: Birds, Butterflies, and Bears, oh my! by Bob Luce, March 23.
George Bird Grinnell, the Father of Glacier National Park by Hugh Grinnell, March 30.
Undergraduate Science Club by Steve Merkle, Ph.D., and Frank Emanuele, Ph.D., April 6.
Around the World from Australia To Arizona: A Life in Entomology by Elizabeth Bernays, Ph.D., regents professor emerita at University of Arizona, April 13.
Videography in the Borderlands by Mike Foster, April 20.
What Called them to the Canyon? Carr Canyon Pioneers in the 1900s by Rosemary Snapp, April 27.
To view the 2022 CLL Spring Course Guide and get information about the Brown Bag Lecture Series or other lifelong learning classes, call the Center for Lifelong Learning at 520-515-5492 or visit www.cochise.edu/cll.