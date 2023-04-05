Cochise College Early College Director Brenda Kurtz stands in a downtown campus nursing class earlier this week. Kurtz is the program director for this year’s STEM Summer Camp, which will be held on both Sierra Vista campuses.
SIERRA VISTA — One of the most popular summer programs that began 16 years ago at Cochise College centered on the cornerstones of science, technology, engineering and math that was halted during COVID-19 has resurfaced with 15 new STEM camps slated to begin June 5.
Placed under the umbrella of the college’s new Early College Programs department that will also house the school’s Dual Enrollment, Running Start and Concurrent Enrollment programs that previously ran separately, summer camps ranging from woodworking to ecology of the San Pedro River are quickly filling up.
That’s great news for the department’s new director, Sierra Vista native and Buena High School graduate Brenda Kurtz, who was hired in January to get the summer camp program up and running.
In the short time since she’s taken over the reins, Kurtz — an award-winning teacher named a top-nine finalist for the Circle K Outstanding High School Faculty Teacher of the Year Award in 2016 — has hit the ground running to bring the well-attended camp program back to its former status. In 2019, the program grew significantly when the college had 21 camps; most were filled to a 20-student capacity with the rest filling in the mid-teens.
In just three months, Kurtz has made huge inroads in launching the program.
“I’ve always been an organizer when it comes to things like this,” said Kurtz, who taught math at Buena for five years before teaching math at Benson High, where she helped build the school’s dual enrollment math program to include Calculus 1. “I did this on a smaller scale at Benson, organizing college nights and credit-recovery summer school.
“This is a more hands-on learning experience for students, and there are a lot more moving parts to it, but it’s been a fun challenge putting this back together.”
Once a regular and well-attended offering at Cochise College when it started in 2007, Kurtz has been marketing the program with flyers to local schools and through social media and the college’s Facebook accounts. She has already more than doubled the number of camps the program is offering from last year when it had seven. So far, the initial response to this year’s summer’s camps from sixth to 12th graders has been more than positive. Kurtz said the culinary camp is already near capacity.
“The program was very popular pre-COVID so for me, the biggest challenge has been trying to rebuild it,” said Kurtz, who worked part-time at Cochise College as an associate math instructor before becoming assistant principal at Benson High for two years.
“We’re proud of the camps that we’re offering this summer,” she added. “We’ve put together a quality learning program that will be a fun experience at the same time.”
Placing the camps under the school’s Early College Programs department makes both programs more accessible, especially having one direct contact like Kurtz charged with managing them.
Early college programs like the one Cochise College launched is not a new concept. It began in 1966 when Bard College at Simon’s Rock admitted students after 10th and 11th grade. The program — which allows them to earn about 60 college credits by the time they’ve completed high school — gained momentum after the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation launched its Early College High School Initiative in 2002.
Four of the STEM summer camps, which run from June 5-June 29, will be held at the college’s Downtown Center with the remainder at its Sierra Vista campus. Each will have a different size enrollment, ranging from 12-20 depending on safety requirements (like the woodworking program), along with a teacher and an aide. The $65 registration fee can be paid in person at the Downtown Center’s Lifelong Learning Center, online or by calling 520-515-5492.
“We’re really happy with the well roundedness of the camps that we’re offering and how this is all falling into place,” said Kurtz. “This should be a great summer experience.”
