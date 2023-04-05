summer camp

Cochise College Early College Director Brenda Kurtz stands in a downtown campus nursing class earlier this week. Kurtz is the program director for this year’s STEM Summer Camp,  which will be held on both Sierra Vista campuses.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — One of the most popular summer programs that began 16 years ago at Cochise College centered on the cornerstones of science, technology, engineering and math that was halted during COVID-19 has resurfaced with 15 new STEM camps slated to begin June 5.

Placed under the umbrella of the college’s new Early College Programs department that will also house the school’s Dual Enrollment, Running Start and Concurrent Enrollment programs that previously ran separately, summer camps ranging from woodworking to ecology of the San Pedro River are quickly filling up.

