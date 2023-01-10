SIERRA VISTA — Founded in 1964, Cochise College has continually revamped and initiated programs to get students work-ready the moment they graduate.
But now the junior college is taking on one of its most ambitious challenges since it began nearly 60 years ago — an estimated $21.85 million capital buildings project that will include a student housing complex, a driving track for its First Responders Academy and a firing range facility for its Law Enforcement Training Academy at its Sierra Vista campus.
The three-phrase project — in the planning stages for two years — will break ground next week when the track the college has partnered with the city through an intergovernmental agreement on 4.88 acres behind Fire Station #3 on Giulio Cesare Avenue begins construction.
Funding for the driving track, firearms training complex and housing project came from state rural aid allocations, Proposition 207 fund revenues and some college savings.
Originally planned for the Douglas campus, the track was changed to Sierra Vista when rising costs inflated the project. The fill required to build up the track site, initially planned for the southwest corner of the property at the campus, was expensive as well as the cost for getting concrete to the college.
“So far, so good,” said Dr. Wendy Davis, the college’s vice president for Administration who is overseeing all three phases of the project. “We’ll see how it all shakes out dollar-wise as we go along. We anticipate some supply chain issues, but that’s built in with the timeline for this.”
Estimated at $4.85 million, the cement pad-track is expected to be completed by June or July in time for the fall semester, said Davis.
Previously, students enrolled in the First Responders Academy — which has between 20-24 students — were practicing on the tarmac at the Sierra Vista Municipal Airport, but sharing it with airport personnel was becoming problematic for scheduling practice-time.
“It was challenging,” said Davis. “We needed a dedicated space.”
The addition of the track enables students enrolled in the First Responders Academy and commercial driver’s license program to utilize it for certification for their tactical driving tests.
“Thanks to our partnership with the city of Sierra Vista, building a driving track was made possible,” Cochise College President Dr. J.D. Rottweiler said in December. “This investment reflects the college’s long-time commitment to accessible education, meaningful careers and the communities we serve.”
Currently in a design phase, Davis said construction for the Firearms Training Complex will begin in June, roughly when the driving track is expected to be completed. The projected $6 million-$8 million shooting facility will be housed in a 10,000- to 12,000-square-foot building outside Parking Lot B behind the Human Resources building on the Sierra Vista campus. It will include a 20-lane shooting range, an armory for weapons and ammunition, a cleaning area and office space.
“It fits well in that space,” Davis said. Completion date is July 2024.
Also this summer, the college’s 46-bed student housing complex will break ground on its Sierra Vista campus between the Student Union Building, a nearby parking lot and the University of Arizona South on Colombo Avenue. Davis said the projected $10 million complex will include a housing director’s apartment and pods of three rooms with shared restrooms and shower. It is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.
“There are a lot of moving parts to this, but I have a lot of great people and architects working with the college who are great partners to work with,” Davis said.