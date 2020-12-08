SIERRA VISTA — Cochise College President J.D. Rottweiler says the college is ahead of other institutions with the addition of the Cyber Center and Virtual Reality Lab.
On Tuesday, the college held a ribbon cutting and open house for its new center and lab. The rooms are located in the Downtown Center because the programs are housed in Sierra Vista. According to Rottweiler, the Downtown Center had rooms that could be renovated to accommodate the needs for each field of study. Students can participate in the programs from across the county as long as they have internet access.
“Cochise College got out front with these two programs,” Rottweiler said.
The renovations were funded from money the college received from the state. Rottweiler said with the help of Sen. David Gowen and Reps. Becky Nutt and Gail Griffin, Cochise College and eight other schools received money for programs in fields that have shortages in rural Arizona. Cochise received $3.14 million from the Legislature. Rottweiler said the money was split three ways between the cyber security program, the virtual reality program and the automotive technology building.
When asked how the new labs will be maintained, since there is a lot of technology involved, Rottweiler said a budget will be made to ensure the labs are working and up to date.
“If Cochise College is going to do something, then we’re going to do it right,” he said.
Virtual Reality Lab
The virtual reality program is concluding its first semester at Cochise College. Tim McDaniel, VR Instructor, said it’s a one-year vocational certificate program that allows students to develop technical training they can use in a career.
“This is new territory as far as immersion technology is concerned,” McDaniel said.
The new Virtual Reality Lab is in a 20-by-60-foot room and has an area of 15 feet by 50 feet that is cleared for students to work in and create virtual spaces. McDaniel said the lab can hold 12 students.
“With the lab we can put 12 students in virtual reality simultaneously.” he said.
Currently there are five students enrolled with a cap of six students. McDaniel said they anticipate having the maximum students next year. Part of the reason there was a limited number this year was because of COVID-19 restrictions.
In the first half of the year students learn programming, industry-standard code and building fully interactive environments. In the second half students will work as interns on Fort Huachuca and other defense contractors to gain hands-on experience.
Rottweiler said the college’s relationship with Fort Huachuca is what prompted the start of this program and with the fort’s help it will grow.
Students are given equipment so they can work from their homes or whichever campus is closest to them if they require internet access.
Cyber Center
The idea for the Cyber Center came from discussion about how to improve the program last year. Dominic Epps, Cybersecurity Program Coordinator, said one of the missions for improving the program was to allow students to work and access the software from anywhere, rather than have to come into a lab. The center has 100 workstations, audiovisual equipment and classrooms and labs have a central control unit. It also has a data center with an isolated network that provides an environment for students to practice cybersecurity, networking or digital forensics.
Epps said there are 186 students enrolled in the college’s cyber security program. Cochise College has offered a cybersecurity program, though it had a different name, since 2004
“I think this is groundbreaking in how we conduct cyber security,” Epps said.