Cochise College's Aviation Program started the new year debuting a new fleet of aircraft.
For more than 55 years, FlyCochise has built a legacy of professional pilot training. As a leader in aviation schooling, Cochise replaced an aging fleet with the 2021 Piper Archer TX aircraft through a recent lease agreement.
The Piper TX offers a bold and modern electronic display to enhance student training. The hi-tech aircraft is equipped with a Garmin G1000 NXi (with Flight Stream 510) avionics suite, providing FlyCochise students an FAA-approved platform meeting Automatic Dependent Surveillence-Broadcast requirements for enhanced situational awareness.
Determined to offer technically advanced aircraft focused on safety, the college will acquire an AWOS-3 on field weather station, which will significantly increase student safety in flight sometime in the spring. An airport grant through the Arizona Department of Transportation will provide the weather station.
According to New Mexico researchers, pilot training at FlyCochise is the envy of collegiate aviation in the Southwest.
"Aviation training at FlyCochise is done from the heart," said Belinda Burnett, director of aviation. "From our redesigned mission to our new aircraft and airport upgrades, we ensure that FlyCochise students will lead the pack for the high-paying airline pilot jobs of the future."
The Cochise College Aviation Program offers private pilot certification and instrument rating and commercial pilot certification. To learn more, call 520-417-4144 or visit www.cochise.edu/flycochise.
Submitted by Sharrina Cook-General, Cochise College media & communications coordinator