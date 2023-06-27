Cochise food pantry

At the Cochise Cupboard, from left: Loren Gladwill, student wellness manager; Isidro Calvillo, Cochise College student; and Abe Villarreal, Douglas Campus dean.

 Cochise College

SIERRA VISTA — The Cochise Cupboard, a Cochise College student food pantry, received a $30,000 Rural Partners Cohort grant from the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Cochise College is one of four organizations that received the grant.

The grant bolsters the pantry’s efforts in providing essential food supplies to students in need. It also aims to establish a cohort of leaders dedicated to food bank creation and implementation in Graham, Cochise, Greenlee and Santa Cruz counties.

