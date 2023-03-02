COCHISE COUNTY — Cochise College has earned national recognition.
The National College Testing Association has recertified the college's testing centers at the Sierra Vista and Douglas campuses. The award acknowledges the college's rigorous standards for testing and adherence to the NCTA Professional Standards and Guidelines, which guide post-secondary test centers in delivering quality testing programs.
This recertification will be in place for five years and can be renewed by demonstrating continued compliance with national standards.
"The Testing Center provides its students and customers a convenient and familiar environment," said Becky Westby, director of testing services. "With this designation, students, faculty and the community can be assured that our testing staff consistently maintains high standards over the years while providing exceptional service."
Due to the pandemic, Westby said the recertification process has changed to include new training materials, checklists and emergency procedures. The need for secure testing environments and trained testing staff has never been more significant, with millions of educational, certification and licensure tests administered worldwide every year.
"The Cochise College Testing Centers at both campuses have set the bar high for other post-secondary test centers and achieved national status as a leader in excellent testing practices," added Westby.
At Cochise College, the testing centers offer various testing services to students, faculty and community members. Some are placement tests, exams for credit, assessment and career certifications, including nursing, health care professionals, automotive service excellence, GED, Pearson Vue (licensing exams for nurses, EMTs, and doctors) and more.
