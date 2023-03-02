COCHISE COUNTY — Cochise College has earned national recognition.

The National College Testing Association has recertified the college's testing centers at the Sierra Vista and Douglas campuses. The award acknowledges the college's rigorous standards for testing and adherence to the NCTA Professional Standards and Guidelines, which guide post-secondary test centers in delivering quality testing programs.

