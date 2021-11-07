If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — In an effort to encourage participation, Cochise County 4-H will host a countywide meet and greet potluck in the Discovery Garden at the University of Arizona Campus at 1140 N. Colombo Ave., Sierra Vista, Nov. 12 from 5-7 p.m.
Cochise County 4-H is inviting families with youngsters ages 5-18 who may be interested in learning what 4-H has to offer to attend. 4-H leaders and families from across the county will be in attendance to share and answer questions about 4-H. If you plan to attend, please bring a dish to share.
“We are looking forward to this event and sharing with our community all of the fantastic youth learning opportunities that we offer,” said Peter Hooper, associate area agent for 4-H youth development in Cochise County. “In 4-H we are dedicated to helping young people discover and explore their sparks in a caring and safe environment.
“In 4-H, we learn by doing while using a research-based curriculum. Our programs are grouped into eight pathways to participation, including agriculture, camping, civic engagement, community service, cultural understanding, healthy living, leadership and STEM (science, technology, engineering, math). I look forward to meeting and talking with members of the community from across the county about all of the exciting things that 4-H has to offer.”