SIERRA VISTA — The numbers are shocking: Only 38% of the third graders in Cochise County can read at grade level.
Statewide, it’s not much better.
The Center for the Future of Arizona says just 41% of third grade students in the Grand Canyon State can read at grade level while the state goal is 72%.
Those figures were so astounding to Dr. Jacqui Clay that the Cochise County Superintendent of Schools knew that since reading is the foundational skill for all future learning, she had to find a way to fix the problem before it worsened.
"I've always known the reading scores here were low," said Clay. "Yes, it's shocking, and we had to do something about it."
Clay did more more than just something.
Like scores of projects she's tackled — from securing grants for a countywide mental health consortium to a rapid-crisis security network for school safety — Clay found funding she believes will put third graders and others lagging behind in basic reading skills back on track.
Clay managed to pull the right strings that enabled her office and the Cochise Education Service Agency to receive $260,056.30 earmarked to support the county’s K-5 teachers in obtaining the K-5 Literacy Endorsement required by Arizona.
It's now up to the Cochise County Board of Supervisors for final approval.
"As soon I meet with them March 14 and if they approve the money, we can start right away with this," said Clay.
The approved proposal includes providing training, “train the trainer” opportunities and teacher stipends in Cochise County to try to reduce literacy among elementary-age students.
"The schools are working so hard with this," said Clay. "My job is to fill in the gaps and help where I can in areas like this that need help."
Clay and area educators know how a big a deal the Literacy Capacity Building Project award means for Cochise County.
“Being able to read by the end of third grade is a crucial milestone in a child’s future academic success,” she said. “Research shows that a child’s third grade reading level is a pretty strong predictor of how well a student performs in high school, whether or not they graduate, and if they go on to college.”
The Yavapai County Education Service Agency and CochisESA are collaborators for developing and implementing the project.
To address students' needs in relation to literacy and learning loss, Clay said CochisESA will create a cadre of “train the trainers” in multiple Science of Reading Arizona Department of Education-approved vendors. Once in place, they’ll collaborate to provide training and support for Science of Reading evidence-based practices, develop educators' networks and cadres of trained teachers. They’ll also facilitate system-wide adoption of literacy practices through on-site coaching to promote change in how literacy needs are addressed.
“The few vendors who provide approved training by the Arizona Department of Education are costly,” said Clay. “This allows us to decrease the cost of training for our schools and achieve sustainability so our schools are not vendor-dependent. It also supports teacher retention. The train-the-trainer model is a way to increase capacity, provide needed services and facilitate a systems-wide shift towards evidence-based practices.”
Clay has also established a clear set of goals for the literacy project.
By September 2024, she expects to increase the capacity of CochisESA to advance educational opportunities statewide for all children by providing educators with professional learning opportunities aligned to ADE’s mission for improving school outcomes related to equity in the classroom.
Additionally, she hopes to develop CochisESA’s ability to build ESA staff and school systems’ capacities to support K-5 administrators in making effective data-based decisions that will have systemic impact on student literacy achievement of K-5 students who have experienced learning loss due to COVID-19.
She also expects by September 2024 that participating educators and administrators will actively engage in building a collaborative culture and professional community of learners through reading-aligned activities that promote and provide for a learning-enriched literacy environment focused on collaboration, challenging discourse and a supportive environment.