The Fourth of July is celebrated in communities throughout Cochise County with the traditional parades, barbecues, family entertainment and evening fireworks displays for the public’s enjoyment.
PALOMINAS — Independence Day kicks off at 9 a.m. Monday in Palominas with the annual Fourth of July (unorganized) parade.
The parade lineup is at the Fire Station at 9903 S. Palominas Road. Parade entries need to be at the fire station by 8:30.
The best viewing place is at the intersection of Palominas Road and State Route 92, with spectators advised to park perpendicular to Palominas Road.
“Every year we put on a great Fourth of July patriotic parade filled with goats, dogs, horses, tractors, classic cars and floats,” said Susan Ostrander, a member of the Palominas Community Club. “People bring their lawn chairs or sit in pickup trucks along Palominas Road and enjoy the colorful entries.”
Ostrander urges spectators to come “wearing your red, white and blue finery” and join the fun.
Following the parade, there will be a free carnival for kids with games and prizes at the Church of Palominas, 10466 E. Highway 92.
HUACHUCA CITY — Everyone is invited to join Huachuca City’s Independence Day celebration on Monday.
Families can start the day by cooling off in the town pool free of charge from noon to 6 p.m. Fourth of July festivities officially start at Leffingwell Park — located at 506 Gonzales Blvd. next to the library — at 4 p.m. with the presentation of colors by the Tombstone High School JROTC.
Free hot dogs with all the fixings will be served at 4:30 while supplies last. There will be live music by the popular band RockUs and fun activities and games for kids throughout the afternoon. Attendees are urged to join the pie-eating contest, cake-walks and get a face painting.
Fry Fire District will have target shooting and its ever-popular smokehouse at the event.
The community needs to be aware of road closures that will be underway from 3-9 p.m. because of the fireworks.
Closures will be in place at Gila Street from School Drive to Skyline Drive and from Gonzales Boulevard to Edgewood Street. The area behind Huachuca City Town Hall, extending to the Police Department and Library will be blocked off for pedestrian access only.
Bring lawn chairs, blankets and plenty of sunscreen and enjoy an afternoon and evening of family fun and entertainment.
Weather permitting, the fireworks display starts at dark, around 8 p.m.
“An Arizona Ranger or police officer will be stationed at each closed intersection to help direct you to your destination,” said Suzanne Harvey, Huachuca City town manager. “Residents of Vista Del Norte will be allowed access to their residence from Skyline Drive but residents of Edgewood and surrounding neighborhoods will need to access their homes from the north — at the bottom of the hill at the intersection of Santa Cruz and Skyline.”
In addition, Keeline Park will be off limits to the public from 3 p.m. until approximately 9 p.m.
All closures are necessary to keep the public safe during the set up and execution of the fireworks display, which will be set up and shot off by Whetstone Fire District, with Fry Fire District providing fire watch.
For information, call the Huachuca City Library at 520-456-1063.
BENSON — Independence Day in Benson will be celebrated on Monday with a daylong lineup of family-fun activities.
The festivities kick off at 9 a.m. with the town’s annual parade, followed by activities at Lions Park, 435 N. Adams St.
The city’s fireworks display is expected to start at 8:30 p.m., weather permitting.
Hailed as one of the state’s longest running Independence Day parades, every year spectators delight in Benson’s lineup of floats, mounted units, dazzling rodeo queens, marching bands, tractors and firetrucks.
Lisi Harris will be singing the national anthem at 9 a.m., marking the parade’s official start.
Following the parade, activities shift to Lions Park, where an annual water fight hosted by the Benson Fire Department starts around 10 a.m.
Spectators pack the park to cheer on favorite fire departments while cooling off in the overspray.
Vendors are scattered throughout the park and the crowd is entertained with the following entertainment lineup:
Motion Music, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Parade winners announced, 11:15-11:45 a.m.
Freddie Martinez Band, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Cochise County Line Band, 1-3 p.m.
Benson Barbershops, 3:15-4 p.m.
Benson High School Spirit Line, 5:30-7 p.m.
Benson Alumni Community Band, 7:15-8 p.m.
Arizona Thunder Productions pre-fireworks entertainment, 8 p.m.
National anthem by Lisi Harris
Fireworks, 8:30 p.m.
TOMBSTONE — This year’s Fourth of July in Tombstone is celebrated Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The list of activities start with a pin-up contest and car show on Saturday, kids’ events with hot dogs, games, face painting and a magic show on Sunday at the city park, followed by a parade on Allen Street on Monday. Weather permitting, the Independence Day festivities will conclude with a fireworks show Monday at Medigovich Field, starting sometime around 8 p.m.
For information, call the Tombstone Chamber of Commerce at 520-457-9317.
WILLCOX — The city will have a variety of activities.
A community breakfast and flag raising ceremony will take place beginning at 7 a.m. at 900 Encanto St. Participation in the ceremony and breakfast are free. The event is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Extended Hands Ministry will host a free community picnic 3-7 p.m. at Keiller Park. The event includes a slip ‘n’ slide, dunking booth, yard games, corn hole and bounce house, and other activities. The Willcox Police Department will provide free hot dogs and chips. Water will be available, also for free.
A swim meet, a diving competition, water games and a barbecue lunch will be held beginning at 8 a.m. at Willcox pool. The event is sponsored by the Elks Club. A free swim will be held from 1-6 p.m., sponsored by the city.
A fireworks display, sponsored by the city, will begin at sundown at Willcox Unified School District football field.