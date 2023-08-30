BISBEE — In 2015 the Cochise County Attorney’s office started a new diversion program in Justice of the Peace Precinct 5.
The CARe Court provided an alternative to misdemeanor offenders experiencing continuous and persistent issues due to substance abuse, mental health challenges or issues related to being a military veteran. Most participants in this program have a medium or high risk of re-offending.
CARe is a diversion program so the criminal charges are dismissed if the individual graduates from the program, and graduation requires that the defendant participates in treatment and complies with the rules of the program, which usually takes six to nine months to successfully complete.
“The advantage of CARe Court to the defendants is that it provides the defendant with the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction, which alone can be very harmful to a person’s employment opportunities, and a sentence of fines or jail time," said Superior Court Judge for Division IV Timothy Dickerson (then a Sierra Vista JP) as he described the program. "The advantage to the community is that we treat the underlying problem rather than just imposing punishment. We also save the county money by reducing incarceration, both pretrial and post adjudication, and eliminating the need for mental competency hearings and restoration to competency treatment.”
The program was well regarded and yielded positive results, but when the COVID pandemic struck, the CARe Court was disbanded.
Kristina Guerrero has served Cochise County since 2013, currently as a deputy county attorney with the Felony Drug Unit and previously as JP5 prosecutor. Guerrero, determined to reactivate the CARe Court program even though she no longer worked as a prosecutor in JP5, decided to spearhead an effort to do just that, an endeavor that involved reassembling the board, training a new JP5 prosecutor and selling the concept to a new justice of the peace and new defense attorneys.
Some of the stakeholders had never dealt with a diversion program like the CARe Court and she faced skepticism, alongside the challenge of dealing with professionals already overburdened in their everyday jobs and with precious little time to spare.
Guerrero, a full-time felony prosecutor and a mother of six, used her singular passion for making Cochise County a better community and her conviction about the benefits of this program to motivate herself and others to move through the steps needed to achieve her goal, one by one.
The CARe Board came back together, with representation from law enforcement, probation, veterans associations, veterans help groups and agencies that address substance abuse and mental health issues.
Thanks to her efforts, the Cochise County CARe Court has been newly active since September 2022 and stakeholders who were initially skeptical are now ardent fans. The results speak for themselves, and the revitalized program already has successful graduation stories:
- A defendant had multiple misdemeanors, was in and out of jail due to threatening behavior, had mental health issues and was medically noncompliant and had been banned from his home, becoming homeless He chose to enter CARe Court even with his issues of mental illness and homelessness and he graduated from the program within four months. He is now medically compliant, has not reoffended, is no longer homeless and has been reunited with his family.
- A highly decorated veteran was charged with a misdemeanor and was offered the CARe Court option and entered the program, choosing to seek necessary medical help and has been able to continue living with his family, and has not reoffended.
- A third defendant who chose to enter CARe Court and has completed anger management and is participating in counseling has not reoffended.
In June, Guerrero was recognized for her achievement at the annual conference of the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys’ Advisory Council, which named her Arizona Specialty Court, Diversion, or Alternative to Prosecution Program Prosecutor of the Year.
Guerrero was accompanied to the ceremony by County Attorney Brian McIntyre, who sits on the Board of APAAC, along with every elected county attorney in Arizona and lead prosecutors for large municipalities such as Phoenix and Tucson, as well as the Arizona attorney general.
Those who want to learn more about the program can call the Misdemeanor Line, 520-417-0895.