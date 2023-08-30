guerrero

From left, Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, Kristina Guerrero and Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys’ Advisory Council Executive Director Elizabeth Ortiz attended the group's annual conference, where Guerrero was honored.

BISBEE — In 2015 the Cochise County Attorney’s office started a new diversion program in Justice of the Peace Precinct 5.

The CARe Court provided an alternative to misdemeanor offenders experiencing continuous and persistent issues due to substance abuse, mental health challenges or issues related to being a military veteran. Most participants in this program have a medium or high risk of re-offending.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?