back 2 school 5 (copy)

A Sierra Vista student gahers back to school supplies in August. Superintendents from Cochise County and across the state are asking for a special session of the Legislature to amend the law that limits what schools can spend.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW FILE

COCHISE COUNTY — A contingent of 205 county and school district superintendents — including 13 from Cochise County — along with executive directors of educational organizations have penned a letter to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, the Arizona Senate and House of Representatives requesting a special session to amend the Aggregate Expenditure Limit, a sticky funding measure passed in 1980 limiting how much public schools can spend during a school year.

Educators want lawmakers to find a path for a financial fix before teachers and school programs may eventually wind up on the chopping block.

