COCHISE COUNTY — A contingent of 205 county and school district superintendents — including 13 from Cochise County — along with executive directors of educational organizations have penned a letter to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, the Arizona Senate and House of Representatives requesting a special session to amend the Aggregate Expenditure Limit, a sticky funding measure passed in 1980 limiting how much public schools can spend during a school year.
Educators want lawmakers to find a path for a financial fix before teachers and school programs may eventually wind up on the chopping block.
If that happens, school districts throughout Cochise County — as well as the rest of Arizona — would be in a world of hurt.
“Eliminating staff in March of 2023 would create a chaotic situation where the district would not be able to continue providing educational services to students,” Sierra Vista Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes told local lawmakers at a meeting in August. “To keep the district in operation, the only available options would be to cut salaries.”
Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jacqui Clay, who signed the letter with 13 other statewide county school superintendents, said it will be mailed out shortly. It represents 85% of all superintendents in the state from traditional schools who, in turn, represent 98.5% of all students in Arizona.
"My hope is that this letter will make our legislators stop and think what they're doing," said Clay. "I feel they don't really understand (the school funding issue) because they have so much to do as legislators. We want them to advocate for us the way we advocate for and educate our kids."
Locally, 12 district superintendents also signed it, including Dr. Eric Holmes (Sierra Vista), Sherri Rosaliks (Palominas), Karl Uterhardt (Cochise), Ana Samaniego (Douglas), Daniel Erickson (Bowie), Tom Woody (Bisbee), Micah Mortensen (Benson), Timothy Mayclin (Naco), Ron Aquallo (McNeal), Robert Devere (Tombstone), Kyle Hart (St. David) and Keven Davis (Willcox).
The letter comes on the heels of an initial one sent to the governor a few months ago also requesting a special session.
At an education leaders meeting in Sierra Vista Aug. 19, nine local school district superintendents gave Legislative District 14 politicians an earful about the disastrous effects ricocheting from AEL on Cochise County school districts if it isn’t rectified.
Almost all railed about dealing with a sense of uncertainty among teachers when it came to the chance of seeing their jobs furloughed and a decrease in overall morale. The cuts — from reducing teaching staff, paraprofessional positions and school programs — would be deep slashes many superintendents said would make it difficult to not only operate effectively, but to give students the quality of education they deserve.
“It is my belief that cuts like these will be the beginning of the end for the Bowie Unified School District,” BUSD Superintendent Daniel Erickson ominously wrote in a letter at the meeting.
Others, like Bisbee Unified School District Superintendent Tom Woody, echoed Erickson’s sentiments.
“At a time when we have a shortage of teachers and there is a smaller number of college students majoring in education, we should not have to deal with staff reductions and pay cuts to align with the AEL budget cut,” he said.
Dead center in the eye of the storm is a 42-year-old, constitutional amendment called Aggregate Expenditure Limit, or AEL, that caps how much K-12 schools are allotted to spend in a fiscal year, an often back-breaking measure that has school district superintendents squirming because of the potential chokehold it has on their collective budgets.
What educators want is for Ducey to stick to his original promise to call a special session to address the school spending crunch before he and other legislators leave office at the end of the year.
“This funding was appropriated by the Legislature, subsequently adopted in school board budgets, and the State revenue is already two-thirds of a billion dollars above the budget forecast,” the signed letter said in part. “We respectfully ask again that a special session be called prior to the end of the year with the purpose of fixing the AEL. Specifically we would ask that the AEL be lifted for one more year. The legislature should provide schools relief from the AEL until voters reset the AEL.”
Why it’s crucial for educators that a special session is called before the end of the year is this: Hanging in the balance is whether schools are going to have to cut nearly 18% of their budgets before July 1.
This past session, lawmakers approved a $1 billion increase in funding for K-12 education. However, that money bumps total state and local education funding against a 1980 voter-approved cap in school spending.
Adjusted for inflation and student growth, that limit now is $6.4 billion.
But school districts already have prepared budgets and are on target to spend nearly $7.8 billion this fiscal year based on the funding that lawmakers approved.
Lawmakers can waive the cap with a two-thirds vote as they have in the past.
Though they have until the end of March to waive it by the necessary $1.4 billion, that would create a potential fire sale for school districts not only in Cochise County, but statewide.
Spending would have to be slashed by 18% in the last three months of the school year that would result in layoffs of teachers, support staff along with possible school closures.
As Cochise Elementary School District Superintendent Karl Uterhardt pointed out at the Aug. 19 meeting: “The Aggregate Expenditure Limit takes legally voted on funds away from public schools.”