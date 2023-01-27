BISBEE — Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra resigned Tuesday, citing harassment she has endured over the past two years and particularly the past few months.

Marra confirmed she submitted a letter to the county’s Human Resource department Tuesday and said in an email, “I’m sad it’s come to this, but none of this is my choice. It’s the direct result of the actions of others and now we all suffer the consequences.

