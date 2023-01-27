BISBEE — Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra resigned Tuesday, citing harassment she has endured over the past two years and particularly the past few months.
Marra confirmed she submitted a letter to the county’s Human Resource department Tuesday and said in an email, “I’m sad it’s come to this, but none of this is my choice. It’s the direct result of the actions of others and now we all suffer the consequences.
“My professional talents are needed in the field of elections. I hope and believe that expertise will certainly be valued somewhere. It saddens me that for the last couple of years, my experience has not been valued. I have devoted 10 years of my career here, always making it a priority to improve the services of government to our residents.
“As far as future plans, we have to look at one step at a time. A constructive discharge notice is giving the employer 15 days to solve the issue that is causing the employee to resign. I’m hopeful there is a solution, although don’t believe that is realistic at this point but time will tell in the timeframe allowed under the law.”
Marra’s attorney, Paige Pataky, is with Shields, Petitti & Zoldan of Phoenix, which specializes in employment law. In the letter to the county, Pataky cites Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, both Republicans, for their lawsuit against Marra when she refused to help with their proposed hand count of ballots as she believed it was an illegal act. She states the lawsuit filed by Judd and Crosby against Marra was a violation of the open meeting law.
Another issue cited was the reluctance of the Board of Supervisors to pay her attorney fees of $30,715 from the suit in a timely manner. Judd and Crosby withdrew the suit when concern over the open meeting law violation emerged.
Also cited is the attempt by County Recorder David Stevens to move some election duties under his domain.
The letter alleges Judd and Crosby “disparaged Marra during public meetings and in the press.
“There have been no deficiencies in any election Marra has conducted. The board continues to entertain and give credence to election conspiracies theories damaging Marra’s professional reputation and places her safety at risk.”
According to Arizona Statute 23-1502, a constructive discharge can be “established by providing evidence of objectively difficult or unpleasant working conditions to the extent a reasonable employee would feel compelled to resign. The employer gets at least a 15 days’ notice by the employee that the employee intends to resign because of these conditions ...
“Evidence (is valid) of outrageous conduct by the employer or a managing agent of the employer, including sexual assault, threats of violence directed at the employee, a continuous pattern of discriminatory harassment by the employer or by a managing agent of the employer or other similar kinds of conduct, if the conduct would cause a reasonable employee to feel compelled to resign.”
Within the 15-day period, the county can either correct the problems or allow the resignation to proceed.
The law encourages communication with an employer “if the employee believes working conditions may become intolerable and may cause the employee to resign. The employee can preserve the right to bring a claim against the employer alleging that the working condition forced the employee to resign.”
Marra said, “You’d have to get any other specifics answered by County Administration or Board of Supervisors as I have no idea what their future plans are beyond the work session they scheduled for Feb. 7 at Peggy’s request to hear from members of the public she deems election experts, and reorganization of the department.”
Though there have been rumors circulating Marra would seek office for the District 1 supervisor’s seat or county recorder, she denied any interest.
“Not sure where those rumors come from, but they have circulated for some time,” she said. “Neither of those is true. I never say never, but, elected office is not on my radar at this time, although those are important roles, clearly.”
Things have not been easy for election directors across the state and the country as death threats and attacks have been ongoing after controversy over the results of the 2020 election.
Marra, 59, has been in charge of county elections since 2017 and is well–respected for her expertise. She serves as the president of Election Officials of Arizona.
The back story
Over the past three months, Marra has dealt with requests from Crosby, Judd and Stevens, who wanted her to help with a hand count of ballots from the 2022 election.
County Attorney Brian McIntyre and Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts cautioned what they were proposing was illegal and if they proceeded they would probably end up in court.
A lawsuit was filed against Judd, Crosby and Stevens along with Supervisor Ann English and Marra, who both opposed the hand count. It resulted in Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ordering them to stop the proposed count.
Judd and Crosby refused to approve the 2022 election results by the Nov. 28 deadline set in state statute. McGinley then ruled on Dec. 1 that the supervisors hold an emergency meeting that day, approve the results and send them to the state. English and Judd complied, but Crosby did not. He said his attorney, Daniel McCauley, told him not to comply.
Crosby did not want to comment on Marra’s resignation.
Judd said, “I never thought Lisa was a problem. In our meeting, I wanted to make it definitely clear that our elections were perfect. I was sorry to hear she was leaving, but it was probably in her head for a while. I think she just wanted and needed to leave.”
English said she received a number of calls concerning Marra’s resignation and knew her lawyer submitted the letter on her behalf, but did not know the contents.
“This will be hard on the county,” she continued. “She’s been great as elections director.”
English pointed out other election directors and election staff have been leaving due to harassment and threats.
“It’s going to be hard to find someone with her experience to fill her position,” she said.
With the retirement of deputy director Martha Rodriquez, there already is a hole in the elections department, she said. It would leave just one employee on the staff, English pointed out.
Cochise County Democratic Party president Elisabeth Tyndall said, “We are saddened to learn about the resignation of Lisa Marra from the Elections Department. Mrs. Marra is a respected Election Official not only in Arizona but also across the country.
“Sadly, election deniers and those in our county government have made her job nearly impossible. Mrs. Mara has been on the forefront of fighting back against election misinformation for several years and has conducted herself with integrity.
“Her resignation and the the possible fallout from it makes it even more important that Supervisor Crosby be held accountable for the circus he is making of our Board of Supervisors. We encourage voters to support the Recall Tom Crosby effort however they can to help ensure our elections in Cochise County do not fall prey to the same forces that have caused a respected official to resign.”
Supervisors meeting
Continuing to request that Crosby and Judd resign, residents again spoke during a call to the public in Tuesday’s supervisors meeting, saying the two have failed in their sworn duties and are unfit to serve.
For the past few months, Jeff Sturges from Sierra Vista, Allison Morse from Portal and many others have spoken out in the meetings and scolded Judd and Crosby for their actions that delayed the approval of the 2022 General Election.
Sturges said they should resign and save the county more embarrassment as news of their dereliction of duty spread around the state and the country.
Sturges stated, “What a mess these two supervisors have created. We know Judd and Crosby play fast and loose with the law. It took a judge to make them approve the election results.”
Crosby said he put the U.S. Constitution before the Arizona Constitution.
“The judicial branch does not tell me how to vote,” he said.
Recall effort
There are petitions circulating to recall Crosby, who represents District 1, and Democrats, Republicans and other registered voters who live in the district are signing them.
Petitions can be signed by any registered voter within the district at Cochise County Democratic Party headquarters in the Landmark Plaza in Sierra Vista, though the party is not officially affiliated with the recall effort. It is best to call first to make sure a trained petition circulator will be there. Call 520-255-6430 for days and times to sign.
However, the party is collecting donations for a billboard to go up in town as well as other signs that will be posted around Sierra Vista.
Judd represents District 3 and there has not been any action to recall her.