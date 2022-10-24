The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is looking for an individual who threatened a county employee, accusing the worker of tampering with election results, a Sheriff's spokeswoman said Monday.
The suspect sent specific threats to the county employee on Saturday, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.
It's unknown which department the employee works for, but Capas said it was not the elections division.
"Within the email, the sender, whose email is listed as Toddpolson@live.com, made several specific threats against the employee," Capas said on the agency's Facebook page. "The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is taking the matter seriously, and the email's sender is being sought for Threatening and Intimidating, Use of an Electronic Communication Device to Terrify or Intimidate, and possibly Terrorism.
On Saturday, the Sheriff's Office sent a search warrant to the parent email company of the person who authored the threat to determine the identity of the IP address used to send the harassing email. The latter included specific threats, Capas said, but those were not revealed.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is also working with the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center to monitor social media chatter for other similar situations.
It's also unclear if the email is linked to the current situation roiling the county with the suggestion by Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby that a hand count of ballots be held to ensure accuracy in the results of the upcoming general election.
The pair were cautioned by Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts that there is no regulation permitting a hand count, other than the required random sampling of ballots.
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs weighed in on the sensitive issue Friday, saying on social media: “Cochise County plans to vote to count every single ballot with the election just 18 days away and early voting has already started. I’ve warned them, if they proceed, I’ll take legal action.”
According to another article in the Herald/Review, state election director Kori Lorick sent a letter to the Board of Supervisors advising them that taking such an action would be illegal, saying that hand counts are “time intensive and prone to human error. Any elections director in the state can attest that it’s impossible to complete an accurate hand count of an election with dozens of races on the ballots in time to comply with applicable statutory deadlines, including the county canvass deadline. The board has no authority to do so.”
She pointed out a hand count this close to the election raises operational and security concerns.
The Sheriff's Office is asking that if anyone can identify or provide information about the owner of the email address, please contact Sergeant Todd Borquez, 520-432-9500.
Capas said that the Cochise County Sheriff's Office "holds free speech in high regard and as a cornerstone of our democracy, and our office will continue to protect the personal freedom to express oneself within the confines of the law.
"Conversely, terroristic threats or attempts to influence an election through threats of violence will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted as permissible by law."
