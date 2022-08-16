el jefe

El Jefe is one of several jaguars who have been spotted in Southern Arizona, including Cochise County, over the last several years.

 Courtesy USFWS

COCHISE COUNTY — El Jefe lives!

The jaguar who became famous when he was first spotted in the Santa Rita Mountains near Tucson in 2011 has been spotted again on trail cameras in Sonora after going undetected for almost seven years.

