COCHISE COUNTY — El Jefe lives!
The jaguar who became famous when he was first spotted in the Santa Rita Mountains near Tucson in 2011 has been spotted again on trail cameras in Sonora after going undetected for almost seven years.
El Jefe’s reappearance has sparked excitement among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists. According to Dr. Aletris Neils, executive director of Conservation CATalyst, the recent sighting of El Jefe in Sonora proves beyond a doubt that these cats cross the border between the United States and Mexico in search of territory.
El Jefe is not the only jaguar to have made a home in Southern Arizona. In the last decade, two other jaguars have been documented in Cochise County.
“Cochise County is ground zero for jaguar recovery in Arizona,” said Neils.
In 2016, a cat named Yo-Oko Nahsuareo crossed the border and was photographed in the Huachuca Mountains near Sierra Vista. That same year, another cat named Sombra was photographed in the Dos Cabezas Mountains.
Sombra was last picked up on trail cameras in Cochise County in 2021. Neils said it is very likely that Sombra is still in Cochise County.
Even more recently in 2020, Ganesh Marin, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Arizona, spotted a young male jaguar on his trail cameras just miles south of the border at the eastern edge of Cochise County. Marin’s footage of the cat was soon proven to be images of two young male jaguars named Valerio and El Bonito.
According to Marin, the behavior documented on his trail cameras shows that the larger of these two cats, Valerio, is marking territory. This, Marin says, shows that at least one of these cats is not just transient in the area, but is claiming territory to settle in.
Marin also notes that both cats who appeared on his camera are very young, which indicates that their mother may be close by. If this is true, Marin says this would put a female jaguar further north than previously suspected by the scientific community.
Jaguar sightings in the borderlands are always exciting, but they are nothing new.
According to Russ McSpadden from the Center for Biological Diversity, jaguars have been in the southwestern U.S. for a millennia. Historical records show that these cats once ranged as far north as the Grand Canyon and the last known female jaguar in the U.S. was killed on the Mogollon Rim in 1963.
“One thing that most people aren’t aware of is that the modern day jaguar originated here in North America and then radiated south,” said Neils.
At the turn of the 20th century, jaguars along with other predators who presented a threat to livestock were exterminated north of the border through government funded programs.
Despite these extermination efforts, McSpadden said jaguars have maintained a small presence in Southern Arizona.
“There has rarely been a time when jaguars are not here, there has been a constant small parade of jaguars throughout history,” said McSpadden.
McSpadden pointed out that the Sky Islands and the borderlands are an interesting bio-geographic transition zone that attracts many neotropical species jaguars, ocelots and coatis.
A 2021 study published in the scientific journal Oryx shows that the land in central Arizona and New Mexico is prime jaguar habitat.
“We should be so proud as Americans that we still have wild places safe for jaguars,” said Neils.
According to Neils, the northern population of jaguars is uniquely adaptable and is doing the work to recolonize its old territory in Southern Arizona all on its own.
“It is a conservationists dream that jaguars are leading the effort in their own recovery,” said McSpadden.
McSpadden explained that young male jaguars, like El Jefe, Yo-Oko and Sombra, move to the furthest extent of the population's range first. This is because jaguars are fiercely territorial and the young males must leave the breeding grounds to be safe from older more dominant jaguars.
Marin is hopeful that within five to 10 years we will see females moving north and a breeding population in the borderlands.
Despite the fact that jaguars are leading their own recovery effort, human activity and the construction of the border wall has left conservationists concerned for the future of jaguars in the United States.
According to Neils, almost all of the preferred corridors for jaguars to cross the border have been closed off by the border wall.
Marin also expressed concern about the border wall but noted that parts of the Peloncillo Mountains near the border between Arizona and New Mexico have not been obstructed by the wall. Marin suspects that the two young jaguars, El Bonito and Valerio, may be able to use this corridor to cross into the U.S.
Conservationists agree that the wall could stop jaguars from repopulating Arizona if it is completed.
“The border wall, if completed, would completely rewrite biological history,” said McSpadden.
Neils suggests that portions of the wall be taken out in mountainous areas that are ideal corridors for jaguars to cross the border.
“The good news is that this (the border wall) is something we can remove,” said Marin.
Marin pointed out that protecting jaguars in the U.S. is not just important for the cats themselves, but for the ecosystem as a whole.
It is generally accepted amongst biologists that ecosystems are healthier when apex predators — predators at the top of the food chain — like jaguars are present.
According to Marin, jaguars are not the only apex predator in the borderlands, but it is important to have many different predators in the ecosystem. He described the need for many different predators as a way to stack the biological odds against climate change and create biological redundancy. If one predator goes extinct due to climate change, having more predators in the ecosystem can protect against that ecosystem collapsing.
Marin believes that the adaptability and resiliency already shown by jaguars makes them likely to be able to survive in a changing climate.
Neils pointed out that jaguars are saving themselves, all we have to do is just not get in their way.
“With jaguars it is absolutely not too late,” said Neils.