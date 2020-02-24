On Dec. 14, 2019, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office accepted custody of 29-year-old Aaron Michael Estrada-Buelna from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office as a courtesy hold.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at approximately 0145 hours, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office detention personnel advised that inmate Buelna had attempted to hang himself in his cell before being discovered by staff, who administered life-saving measures prior to medical personnel arriving on scene and transporting Buelna to the Copper Queen Hospital for further treatment.
After arriving at the hospital, Buelna was airlifted to a Tucson hospital at approximately 0330 hours for further treatment and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office assumed custody.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was advised that Buelna passed away at the Tucson hospital. The investigation is being continued by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division.
Submitted by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office