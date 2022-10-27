SIERRA VISTA — The race between two attorneys for a seat on the Cochise County Superior Court bench has been so congenial it has surprised and delighted many members of the community who have encountered the pair on the campaign trail, the contenders said recently.
Sitting across from each other sipping black cups of joe at a quaint coffee house in the city, Joel Larson and Raymond Haight, each vying to become the next Cochise County Superior Court Judge in Division I, chatted easily with each other. Both talked about how the last several months have been an experience as they trekked from one event to the other, each candidate impressing upon the public why he would be the best man for the not-so-easy job of a Superior Court judge.
They did it without verbally jabbing each other.
The contenders' behavior toward each other has elicited comments from some of the citizens attending the festivals, fundraisers and anything else Larson and Haight went to almost every weekend. People remarked that it was refreshing to see two individuals who are competing for the same position actually being civil.
"We've been side by side at a few events and it seems to catch people unawares," Haight said. "But I think people believe that (because of the way we are) whoever gets up there will be going up there with a certain amount of probity.
"I think when people see us treating each other with dignity and respect, most likely they'll feel that we'll be treating them with dignity and respect."
Larson agreed, saying that even if they were not bound by the ethical constraints of how they campaign, getting lowdown and nasty with each other is not in their DNA.
"Personality-wise, it's not in our nature to be negative campaigners," Larson said.
Neither candidate wanted to discuss the last judicial race in 2020, which was an all-out war of pure vitriol waged on social media, in the courtroom in the form of a civil suit between two of the contenders and verbally whenever either of the three vying for the bench in the Superior Court's Division V were within ear shot of each other.
Jason Lindstrom, a former prosecutor with the Cochise County Attorney's Office, won that race and has been on the bench since January 2021. He replaced James Conlogue, who wanted to retire after serving several years as a jurist.
Larson or Haight will replace Laura Cardinal, who was elected in November 2018 but must retire because of age. In Cochise County, Superior Court judges cannot be on the bench past the age of 70. Cardinal is 68, but the term is for four years.
The dynamics between this year's judicial contest and the competition in 2020 also are quite dissimilar.
Larson and Haight work together almost daily. Larson is an assistant legal defender with the county and Haight is an assistant county attorney. The two are often on the same case in Superior Court.
In the last contest, the three running for judge did not work together and expressed dislike for each other often.
Haight said he and Larson deal with plenty of negativity in their daily jobs, handling mostly criminal cases in which people are seen at their worst.
With a laugh, the pair promises they did not get together and plan to run the most amicable campaign ever. It just happened that way because of who they are.
"There's no point in being petty or petulant," Larson said. "I just don't think personality-wise, either one of us, we just don't occupy that space."
Additionally, Haight pointed out, the seat they're running for is a "non-policy" position.
"Our hands are kind of tied on how we campaign, so it might be a little bit easier for us to be gentlemanly," Haight said.
Larson said he actually likes his opponent and vice versa. The two said that sometimes their teams have gone out to dinner after a day of campaigning at a weekend event.
"It's not difficult to be a decent person," Larson says. "There's a lot of indecency out there and in our courts and I think that we both like the opportunity to demonstrate that any candidate is capable of just being a decent person and modeling that kind of behavior.
"I think both of us not only have found that welcoming in our own campaigns, but the feedback we've gotten from other people also seems to embrace that and welcome that.
"The ability to see people campaigning without being negative, I think people find that refreshing and they find the collegiality to be refreshing."
Haight said it's sad that society almost expects candidates to be at each other's throats.
Larson and Haight also said that while they must oppose each other in court on their cases, they do not take anything that's said in a trial or a hearing personally.
"Within the playing field of the courtroom we battle each other," Haight said. "Outside the courtroom we're just people."
Usually, the two men sit down and have "rational" conversations about their cases, Larson said.
"The way that we campaign has just been a natural offshoot of the way we deal with each other," Larson said.
Another factor mentioned by Larson and Haight is their style of practicing inside the courtroom, which both said is devoid of theatrics.
'We're just ministers of justice trying to make sure that justice is done," Haight said.
"We make the arguments, we present the facts," Larson echoed.
Additionally, because the position of a Superior Court judge does not lend itself to opining on hot-button topics like the border or abortion, the bumping of heads between Larson and Haight has been non-existent, they said.
Of course, both men hold their own opinions on issues just like everyone else, but the position they're vying for doesn't call for their opinions. It dictates that the law is applied to whatever situation is before them, they said.
Meanwhile, the candidates are looking forward to the end of what Haight called, "a marathon."
"Late Nov. 8 one of us will call the other and congratulate him and the next day we may both have the day off and go have a beer with our teams," Larson said.
