SIERRA VISTA — The race between two attorneys for a seat on the Cochise County Superior Court bench has been so congenial  it has surprised and delighted many members of the community who have encountered the pair on the campaign trail, the contenders said recently.

Sitting across from each other sipping black cups of joe at a quaint coffee house in the city, Joel Larson and Raymond Haight, each vying to become the next Cochise County Superior Court Judge in Division I, chatted easily with each other. Both talked about how the last several months have been an experience as they trekked from one event to the other, each candidate impressing upon the public why he would be the best man for the not-so-easy job of a Superior Court judge.

