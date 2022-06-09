Jury trials aren't cheap. Yet later this year Cochise County could end up paying for a second trial for two defendants who were already convicted and sentenced.
The Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two ruled recently that defendants Roger Delane Wilson and Justin Copeland must have their day in court — anew.
Justices of the higher court in Tucson ruled that the Cochise County Superior Court judges who presided over Wilson's and Copeland's proceedings made errors in their respective cases that merited vacating the mens' convictions, giving them another chance in front of a jury.
If a second Wilson trial goes through later this year — likely in the fall — it could cost Cochise County about $7,200.
Amy Hunley, clerk of the Cochise County Superior Court, said Wilson's two-week trial in the spring of 2021 cost Cochise County $7,193.
A second trial for Copeland has been scheduled for July 19 in front of Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal. Copeland's initial trial in 2019 lasted about a week, records show.
Hunley said the original Copeland trial cost about half of what Wilson's proceeding cost. But it's uncertain how long Copeland's second trial will last.
Whether there will be a second Wilson trial remains to be seen.
Wilson was sentenced to natural life in prison in 2021 after he was convicted of first degree murder. His trial lasted two weeks. Copeland was convicted of 50 counts of child molestation in 2019 and sentenced to 34 years in prison by Cardinal.
But earlier this year justices in the Court of Appeals ruled that errors were made in both proceedings by Cardinal and Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson — who handled Wilson's case — prompting new trials for both defendants.
However, the Cochise County Attorney's Office, which prosecutes the cases, can file a petition with the Arizona Supreme Court, asking for a review of the Court of Appeals decision.
That was not done in the Copeland matter and as a result the case is headed for trial.
Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre has not yet decided whether his office will file a petition in the Wilson case.
In the Copeland matter, justices in the Court of Appeals found that “inadmissible hearsay evidence” had been presented at trial.
In an opinion filed in April, Arizona Court of Appeals Judge Philip Espinosa wrote “ ... because we cannot say the verdicts were not influenced by inadmissible hearsay evidence, we vacate the convictions and resulting sentences and remand to the trial court for a new trial or further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”
In the Wilson case, a decision was issued by the Court of Appeals on May 18, which in essence stated that Dickerson erred when he failed to tell the jury Arizona law allows people to use deadly physical force to prevent certain crimes. Armed with that information, the appellate court said, the jurors might have concluded the shooting by Wilson was justified and voted to acquit him of first-degree murder.
The appellate court's decision in the Wilson matter will not be mandated until 30 days after the ruling was issued. If the Cochise County Attorney's Office does not petition the Arizona Supreme Court, Wilson's trial would have to begin within 90 days of the appellate ruling. That would likely be in the fall.
Copeland, removed from the Arizona Department of Corrections and sent back to the Cochise County Jail after the Court of Appeals ruling, was released into his mother's custody last week by Cardinal. The judge ordered that Copeland wear a GPS monitor and that he have no contact with his victim.
As of Friday afternoon, Wilson was still listed as being in custody at the state prison in Florence.