Cochise County has had an extremely busy fire season. According to Public Affairs Officer Tiffany Davila of the Arizona Department of Fire and Forest Management, Southern Arizona is typically the busiest area of the state for wildfires and over the last few months a majority of the fires have been in Cochise County.
Davila and Fry Fire District Chief Mark Savage agreed that it’s not unusual for the county to be this busy.
The fires may not be abnormal, but many of them are preventable. Davila estimated that 95% of the fires in Cochise County this summer have been human caused. Savage stressed that many of these fires are preventable.
Avoiding dragging chains, watching for sparks, drowning campfires and not driving in dry grasses are all ways you can help prevent wildfire ignitions.
High temperatures, high wind speeds and low relative humidity this summer increase the chances of extreme fire behavior, said Savage.
“It’s dry, it’s very dry,” said Davila. “Even with all of that moisture we had in the winter, it just created more grass on top of the grass loading that was already there. Once it warms up, those fuels dry up very quickly and any spark into that fine fuel bed can start a fast moving wildfire.”
A busy fire season may not be unusual for Cochise County, but this year's weather patterns aren’t helping much.
Spring and winter brought exceptionally heavy rains that added to an already high concentration of vegetation from last year’s wet monsoon season. Savage pointed out the moisture level in this year’s fuel is actually higher than most, but not high enough to prevent ignitions.
And this summer is shaping up to be a hot one. Temperatures around the county are expected to be over 100 degrees through Tuesday with little to no precipitation in the forecast.
Data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction shows that Monday, July 3, was the hottest day on record globally. Even Antarctica, which is currently in its winter, recorded anomalously high temperatures. Scientists blame climate change and the emerging El Nino pattern for the record temperatures.
“Unfortunately, it promises only to be the first in a series of new records set this year as increasing emissions of (carbon dioxide) and greenhouse gasses coupled with a growing El Nino event push temperatures to new highs,” said Zeke Hausfather, a researcher at nonprofit climate science analyst group Berkeley Earth, in a statement.
In May, the World Meteorological Organization released a report predicting global temperatures are likely to reach record levels of heat in the next five years. The record temperatures recorded Monday show the report’s predictions are already taking place.
Transcripts from the National Weather Service’s Tucson Area forecast discussion Wednesday morning show that things are likely to remain hot and dry in Southern Arizona for the forecastable future.
“High pressure will maintain the hot, well above normal temperatures through the weekend into next week,” read the transcript. “It’s position will also act to slow the arrival of monsoon moisture from the south resulting in a sputtering start to the convective season this weekend into next.”
The NWS told the Herald/Review that we are likely looking at a below average monsoon season for Southern Arizona because of this year’s slow start. Some large storms may come through, but now the NWS is predicting a much drier monsoon than the past two summers.
While La Nina brought a very wet spring and winter to Cochise County, the world has officially transitioned into an El Nino pattern. For Arizona, this means an increased probability of high temperatures and reduced chance of monsoon rains.
Savage offered some advice to Cochise County residents for the remainder of this fire season. Limiting fuels immediately around your home can help protect it and keeps you and fire crews safer in the event of a fire.
If you get an evacuation notice, follow it immediately to help reduce the risk to first responders and allow fire crews to focus on fighting the fire, said Savage. And if you see a fire, call 911 immediately.